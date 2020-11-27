The Covert War on Syria
Tales of the American Empire • November 26, 2020
For the past decade, foreign powers have sought to destroy Syria. Most people are unaware since western corporate media pretend the violence is the result of a revolution or civil war. A direct invasion of Syria would pose difficult political problems. The preferred method in the modern world is to destroy a nation by agitating and arming minority groups while sending thousands of foreign mercenaries to join attacks and flooding the world with propaganda.
________________________________
Related Tale: “The Plot to Destroy Syria”; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P512Q… Related Tale: “The Incident at Benghazi”; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fc4wr…
“US arms shipment to Syria rebels detailed”; HIS Jane’s 360; April 8, 2016; https://web.archive.org/web/201612050…
“AIPAC to go all-out on Syria”; Manu Raju; Politico; September 5, 2013; https://www.politico.com/story/2013/0…
Related Tale: “The 2011 Destruction Libya”; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n5Lh4…
“The Red Line and the Rat Line”; Seymour Hersh; London Review of Books; April 17, 2014; explains the false flag chemical attacks; https://www.lrb.co.uk/the-paper/v36/n…
“The White Helmets are a Propaganda Construct”; The Colbert Report; February 11, 2018; https://www.corbettreport.com/the-whi…
“Leaked docs expose massive Syria propaganda operation waged by Western govt contractors and media”; Ben Norton; The Grayzone; September 23, 2020; https://thegrayzone.com/2020/09/23/sy…
“A Short History of the War on Syria 2006-2014”; Moon of Alabama; September 14, 2013; https://www.moonofalabama.org/2013/09…
“Outgoing Syria Envoy Admits Hiding US Troop Numbers”; (thwarting President Trump’s withdrawal plan); Katie Bo Williams; Defense One; November 12, 2020; https://www.defenseone.com/threats/20…
Syria War Archives; Factual information from Globalresearch; https://www.globalresearch.ca/indepth…
Mr Putin outsmarted the Military Industrial Complex in the war in Syria, by coming to Syria’s aid as their major ally, and destroying the “Rebels” that were armed, supplied and weaponised by the M.I.C. And the USA couldn’t come to the aid of the Rebels, without it being seen for what it was, an American backed invasion of a sovereign country(revealed by General Wesley Clark after visiting a friend in the Pentagon(7 countries in 5 years)…..The 5 years is well and truly up, and the MIC is trapped in a war of its own making, and the USA’s National Debt is heading towards Jupiter…..and no end in sight.
LikeLike
Comment by brianharryaustralia | November 27, 2020 |