Interview 1603 – Lawyers’ Committee Anthrax Petition
Corbett • 12/01/2020
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
David Meiswinkle and Mick Harrison of the Lawyers’ Committee for 9/11 Inquiry join James to discuss their petition to Congress for a redress of grievances related to government misconduct in the investigation of the 2001 anthrax attacks.
Watch on Archive / BitChute / LBRY / Minds / YouTube or Download the mp4
SHOW NOTES:
Lawyers’ Committee for 9/11 Inquiry
Interview 1383 – Lawyers Petition for 9/11 Grand Jury
Anthrax Petition Executive Summary
Lawyers’ Committee Anthrax Petition
Interview 1212 – From Anthrax to Iraq with Graeme MacQueen
Interview 864 – Dr. Meryl Nass Exposes the Anthrax Cover Up
Exhibit NAS NRC review of FBI anthrax science report 13098
U.S. Germ Warfare Research Pushes Treaty Limits
Episode 383 – COVID-911: From Homeland Security to Biosecurity
Episode 388 – False Flags and the Dawn of Bioterrorism
December 1, 2020 - Posted by aletho | Deception, False Flag Terrorism, Timeless or most popular, Video | 9/11, United States
