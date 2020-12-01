Aletho News

Interview 1603 – Lawyers’ Committee Anthrax Petition

Corbett • 12/01/2020

David Meiswinkle and Mick Harrison of the Lawyers’ Committee for 9/11 Inquiry join James to discuss their petition to Congress for a redress of grievances related to government misconduct in the investigation of the 2001 anthrax attacks.

SHOW NOTES:
Lawyers’ Committee for 9/11 Inquiry

Interview 1383 – Lawyers Petition for 9/11 Grand Jury

Anthrax Petition Executive Summary

Lawyers’ Committee Anthrax Petition

Anthrax Exhibits Index

Interview 1212 – From Anthrax to Iraq with Graeme MacQueen

Interview 864 – Dr. Meryl Nass Exposes the Anthrax Cover Up

Exhibit NAS NRC review of FBI anthrax science report 13098

U.S. Germ Warfare Research Pushes Treaty Limits

Episode 383 – COVID-911: From Homeland Security to Biosecurity

Episode 388 – False Flags and the Dawn of Bioterrorism

« Previous |