Suzanne Humphries – Dissolving Illusions: The Information You Wish You Had Known Before

AutismOne Media | May 30, 2017

Not too long ago, lethal infections were feared in the Western world. Since that time, many countries have undergone a transformation from disease cesspools to much safer, healthier habitats. Starting in the mid-1800s, there was a steady drop in deaths from all infectious diseases, decreasing to relatively minor levels by the early 1900s.

The history of that transformation involves famine, poverty, filth, lost cures, eugenicist doctrine, individual freedoms versus state might, protests and arrests over vaccine refusal, and much more.

Today, we are told that medical interventions increased our lifespan and single-handedly prevented masses of deaths. But is this really true?

Suzanne Humphries, MD, will detail facts and figures from long-overlooked medical journals, books, newspapers, and other sources. Using myth-shattering graphs, board certified internist and nephrologist Dr. Humphries will show that vaccines, antibiotics, and other medical interventions are not responsible for the increase in lifespan and the decline in mortality from infectious diseases.

This presentation will bring to your mind the question “If the medical profession could systemically misinterpret and ignore key historical information, what else is ignored and misinterpreted today??”

  1. I received the Salk Polio Vaccine at about age 10 while in third grade; a pink gel-like liquid was placed on my tongue. Arguably, my vaccination was “responsible for the increase in (my) life span” to my now 77 yo and counting perhaps for a few more years.

    Comment by roberthstiver | December 3, 2020 | Reply


