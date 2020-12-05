Israel and the Assassinations of The Kennedy brothers
Kontre Kulture | November 22, 2020
HD version : https://kontrekulture.com/produit/israel-and-the-assassinations-of-the-kennedy-brothers/
Ebook available at https://kontrekulture.com/produit/jfk-9-11-50-years-of-deep-state/
Trailer : https://lbry.tv/@KontreKulture:c0/Israel-and-the-assassinations-of-The-Kennedy-brothers-Trailer:5
@KontreKulture
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
December 5, 2020 - Posted by aletho | Timeless or most popular, Video, Wars for Israel | Middle East, United States, Zionism
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
A VACCINE ON THE HORIZON
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
Lebanon: The Paradise from Hell
By Jeremy Salt | American Herald Tribune | August 11, 2020
In the old days there was no more charming city in the eastern Mediterranean than Beirut. Set on a maritime plain with the mountains rising dramatically behind it, the scenery was magnificent, the culture charming, the people hospitable and the city rich in history.
Unfortunately, however, Lebanon’s prime geographical position sucked the country and its capital into the vortex of regional and international politics from the 19th century onwards. Sectarianism and the inability of the people to put the interests of their country ahead of their faith dragged it further down. There was no more potent weapon in the armory of scheming outside powers than this massive fault line running through Lebanese society. … continue
Aletho News Original Content
Three Mile Island, Global Warming and the CIA
By Aletho News | January 9, 2012
There appears to be something about launching bombs or missiles from afar onto cities and people that appeals to American military and political leaders. In part it has to do with a conscious desire to not risk American lives in ground combat. And in part, perhaps not entirely conscious, it has to do with not wishing to look upon the gory remains of the victims, allowing American GIs and TV viewers at home to cling to their warm fuzzy feelings about themselves, their government, and their marvelous “family values”. Washington officials are careful to distinguish between the explosives the US drops from the sky and “weapons of mass destruction” (WMD), which only the officially-designated enemies (ODE) are depraved enough to use. The US government speaks sternly of WMD, defining them as nuclear, chemical and biological in nature, and “indiscriminate” (meaning their use can’t be limited to military objectives), as opposed to the likes of American “precision” cruise missiles. This is indeed a shaky semantic leg to stand on, given the well-known extremely extensive damage to non-military targets, including numerous residences, schools and hospitals, even from American “smart” bombs, in almost all of the bombings listed below.
Moreover, Washington does not apply the term “weapons of mass destruction” to other weapons the US has regularly used, such as depleted uranium and cluster bombs, which can be, and often are, highly indiscriminate. … continue
About Aletho News’ Name
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 4,108,137 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Nuclear Power Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Bolivia Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem John Kerry Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Press TV Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
michael on Germany: Political Dissident U… Leland Roth on Germany: Political Dissident U… traducteur on Mission Accomplished: Hezbolla… notlurking on Germany: Political Dissident U… Leland Roth on Australian court upholds sacki… michael on Germany: Political Dissident U… traducteur on Together But Falling Apar… S S on Germany: Political Dissident U… brianharryaustralia on Germany: Political Dissident U… Kathy on Together But Falling Apar… roberthstiver on Pfizer and Moderna’s “95% effe… Bob on WHO’s Conflict of Interes…
Aletho News
- Israel and the Assassinations of The Kennedy brothers December 6, 2020
- Mission Accomplished: Hezbollah Drone Flew over Galilee, Returned Safely December 5, 2020
- Australian court upholds sacking of academic for criticising US and Israeli militarism December 5, 2020
- Germany: Political Dissident Ursula Haverbeck Sent Back to Prison; May Become Oldest Female Inmate In the World December 5, 2020
- Orwellian UK police practice of recording ‘non-crime hate incidents’ that blacklist children for thoughtcrime must end December 5, 2020
- Sorry, Google, Middle East Crops Are a Success Story, Not a Climate Crisis December 5, 2020
- Owner of LA bar closed by Covid-19 restrictions decries ‘slap in the face’ as film company allowed to set up dining nearby December 5, 2020
- Together But Falling Apart December 5, 2020
- Frontline Health Workers: From Heroes to Vaccine Hesitant Public Health Threats December 5, 2020
- Pfizer and Moderna’s “95% effective” vaccines—let’s be cautious and first see the full data December 5, 2020
- The Covid-19 Vaccine; Is the Goal Immunity or Depopulation? December 5, 2020
- A VACCINE ON THE HORIZON December 5, 2020
- BLM’s lesson in how ‘trained Marxism’ really works, leader rakes in millions while chapters get nothing December 4, 2020
- Canada: Government and Bankers Pay “Antifa” Members to Dox and Attack Right Wingers December 4, 2020
- The U.S. Election Is Not Over December 4, 2020
- Obama would take the COVID vaccine on live television if Fauci assured him it was safe December 4, 2020
- Blue-check Twitter brands Kristi Noem a ‘cyborg’ for not locking down South Dakota following her 98yo grandma’s death December 4, 2020
- Canadian Intel Report Alleging COVID-19 Disinformation Campaign is ‘Madness’, Russian Embassy States December 4, 2020
If Americans Knew
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Government sets up secret ‘green nudge unit’ to persuade Britons to install smart meters, drive less and cut down on meat December 5, 2020
- Channel 4 Ignores Broadcasting Code December 5, 2020
- Lancet’s Heat-Related Deaths Con Trick December 4, 2020
Sebastian Rushworth M.D.
- Can a low carb diet cure diabetes? December 2, 2020
- How many years of life are lost to covid? November 29, 2020
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
Leave a Reply