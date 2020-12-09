Climatology is a “Joke” – Nobel Laureate Dr Kary Mullis
1000frolly PhD | May 3, 2018
Nobel Laureate Dr. Kary Mullis is correct in his assessment of the current state of climate science, describing it as a “Joke”.
As he correctly points out, there is no scientific evidence whatever that our CO2 is, or can ever “drive” climate change.
There is also no published empirical scientific evidence that any CO2, whether natural or man-made, causes warming in the troposphere.
Mullis earned a Bachelor of Science (BS) degree in chemistry from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta in 1966, he then received a PhD in biochemistry from the University of California, Berkeley in 1973.
His Nobel Prize was awarded in 1993.
December 9, 2020
Isabel Maxwell: Israel's "Back Door" Into Silicon Valley
By Whitney Webb | The Last American Vagabond | July 25, 2020
By moving in "the same circles as her father" and vowing to "work only on things involving Israel," Isabel Maxwell became a pivotal liaison for the entry of Israeli intelligence-linked tech firms into Silicon Valley with the help of Microsoft's two co-founders, Paul Allen and Bill Gates.
Three Mile Island, Global Warming and the CIA
By Aletho News | January 9, 2012
There appears to be something about launching bombs or missiles from afar onto cities and people that appeals to American military and political leaders. In part it has to do with a conscious desire to not risk American lives in ground combat. And in part, perhaps not entirely conscious, it has to do with not wishing to look upon the gory remains of the victims, allowing American GIs and TV viewers at home to cling to their warm fuzzy feelings about themselves, their government, and their marvelous "family values". Washington officials are careful to distinguish between the explosives the US drops from the sky and "weapons of mass destruction" (WMD), which only the officially-designated enemies (ODE) are depraved enough to use. The US government speaks sternly of WMD, defining them as nuclear, chemical and biological in nature, and "indiscriminate" (meaning their use can't be limited to military objectives), as opposed to the likes of American "precision" cruise missiles. This is indeed a shaky semantic leg to stand on, given the well-known extremely extensive damage to non-military targets, including numerous residences, schools and hospitals, even from American "smart" bombs, in almost all of the bombings listed below.

Moreover, Washington does not apply the term "weapons of mass destruction" to other weapons the US has regularly used, such as depleted uranium and cluster bombs, which can be, and often are, highly indiscriminate.
Moreover, Washington does not apply the term “weapons of mass destruction” to other weapons the US has regularly used, such as depleted uranium and cluster bombs, which can be, and often are, highly indiscriminate. … continue
