Climatology is a “Joke” – Nobel Laureate Dr Kary Mullis

1000frolly PhD | May 3, 2018

Nobel Laureate Dr. Kary Mullis is correct in his assessment of the current state of climate science, describing it as a “Joke”.

As he correctly points out, there is no scientific evidence whatever that our CO2 is, or can ever “drive” climate change.

There is also no published empirical scientific evidence that any CO2, whether natural or man-made, causes warming in the troposphere.

Mullis earned a Bachelor of Science (BS) degree in chemistry from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta in 1966, he then received a PhD in biochemistry from the University of California, Berkeley in 1973.

His Nobel Prize was awarded in 1993.

