Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

Mouse Utopia and The Blackest Pill – #PropagandaWatch

Corbett • 12/08/2020

Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

You’ve probably heard about John B. Calhoun’s mouse utopia experiment by now. Everyone’s been talking about it recently. But what does this experiment really tell us about the human experience, and can we avoid swallowing the poisoned black pill of the propagandists when covering this highly anti-human idea? Join James for this important exposé of the Malthusian eugenicists behind the great reset.

Watch on Archive / BitChute / LBRY / Minds / YouTube or Download the mp4

SHOW NOTES

John B. Calhoun Film 7.1 [edited], (NIMH, 1970-1972)

Grand Theft World

Grand Theft World Podcast 005 | Unmasking Dystopia

John B. Calhoun’s Mouse Utopia Experiment and Reflections on the Welfare State

Mouse Utopia Experiment

Death Squared: The Explosive Growth and Demise of a Mouse Population

Escaping the Laboratory: The Rodent Experiments of John B. Calhoun & Their Cultural Influence

Letting the rat out of the bag

Soylent Green – FLNWO #04

Why Big Oil

Meet Paul Ehrlich, Pseudoscience Charlatan

see What is Sustainable Development?

December 9, 2020 - Posted by | Malthusian Ideology, Phony Scarcity, Timeless or most popular, Video

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous |