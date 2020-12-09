Mouse Utopia and The Blackest Pill – #PropagandaWatch
Corbett • 12/08/2020
You’ve probably heard about John B. Calhoun’s mouse utopia experiment by now. Everyone’s been talking about it recently. But what does this experiment really tell us about the human experience, and can we avoid swallowing the poisoned black pill of the propagandists when covering this highly anti-human idea? Join James for this important exposé of the Malthusian eugenicists behind the great reset.
SHOW NOTES
John B. Calhoun Film 7.1 [edited], (NIMH, 1970-1972)
Grand Theft World Podcast 005 | Unmasking Dystopia
John B. Calhoun’s Mouse Utopia Experiment and Reflections on the Welfare State
Death Squared: The Explosive Growth and Demise of a Mouse Population
Escaping the Laboratory: The Rodent Experiments of John B. Calhoun & Their Cultural Influence
Letting the rat out of the bag
Meet Paul Ehrlich, Pseudoscience Charlatan
see What is Sustainable Development?
