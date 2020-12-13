Ask The Experts

Oracle Films, a Bristol-based production company, has released a video called Ask The Experts (Covid-19 Vaccine), uploaded on 7 December.

The video, made in collaboration with Fiona Hine, Founder of CoviLeaks, features 33 Doctors and a few other professionals – including some names you’ll be familiar with and others you won’t – who all urge caution regarding the CV-19 vaccine.

The video, recently banned from Facebook and Youtube, has received 55k views on brandnewtube (at the time of writing). We would have liked to embed this video here, however we can’t reliably embeded brandnewtube on this site at this time, for unknown reasons.

We’ve re-uploaded to bitchute (above), with the film-maker’s approval, but we encourage viewers to watch at the brandnewtube link, to help them climb the algorithm ladder.

The roster of experts include (in order of appearance):

Dr Andrew Kaufman,

Dr Hilde De Smet,

Dr Nils R Fosse,

Dr Elizabeth Evans,

Dr Mohammad Adil,

Dr Vernon Coleman,

Prof. Dolores Cahill,

Dr R Zac Cox,

Dr Anna Forbes,

Dr Ralf ER Sundberg,

Dr Johan Denis,

Dr Daniel Cullum,

Moritz von der Borch,

Dr Anne Fierlafijn,

Dr Tom Cowan,

Dr Kevin P. Corbett,

Dr Carrie Madej,

Dr Barre Lando,

Natural Nurse Kate Shemirani,

Pharmacist Sandy Lunoe,

Licensed Acupuncturist Boris Dragin,

Dr Piotr Rubas,

Dr Natalia Prego Cancelo,

Dr Rashid Buttar,

Dr Nour De San,

Dr Kelly Brogan,

Prof. Konstantin Pavlidis,

Dr Sherri Tenpenny,

Journalist Senta Depuydt,

Dr Heiko Santelmann,

Dr Margareta Griesz-Brisson,

Dr Mikael Nordforsa and

Dr Elke F. de Klerk

These qualified and largely orthodox medical voices are posing essential questions and bringing their expertise to bear on this imminent and highly controversial vaccine.

If there are some names that cause eyes to roll for some viewers, doubtless there will be many others here to grab your attention and make you think.

Oracle has collated an accessible, sharable collection of alternative viewpoints, and we hope they can continue with their valuable work. When we are force-fed a myth of scientific and medical consensus behind this vaccine and this pandemic on a minute-by-minute basis, such work has never been more valuable.

Oracle Films says of the video: