Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

1 Comment »

  1. Statistics have emerged which show that Covid 19 is no more dangerous than annual seasonal Flu’, which kills multi thousands of people over the age of 80 years around the World every year.
    The Stats on Covid 19 have been increased by including people with pre-existing medical conditions, and of course, as with seasonal flu, deaths in the over 80 age group have been massive.

    The “winners” in all this have been the “1%” whose wealth has increased, according to reports, while small business looks like being decimated.

    Who could have predicted that?

    Like

    Comment by brianharryaustralia | December 13, 2020 | Reply


Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous | Next »