Vaccinated Vs. Unvaccinated: The Study The CDC Refused To Do — Interview with Dr. Weiler

By Spiro Skouras | Activist Post | December 13, 2020

COVID-19 has reignited the vaccine debate worldwide as significant portions of the population express their unwillingness or hesitancy to take the experimental vaccine. A vaccine that was developed in record time with rolled back regulations, limited oversight, as well as a limited scope in the safety trials.

The vaccine manufacturers conducting the trials carefully screened potential volunteers, and carefully selected candidates to help them ensure a passing grade for government regulators and then mass distribution.

In this interview, Spiro is joined by Dr. James Lyons-Weiler who recently co-authored a study comparing vaccinated and unvaccinated children. A study the CDC has refused to perform despite four different congressional bills which would have obligated them to conduct. All four bills failed.

The fact that all four bills failed may not come as a surprise, considering Big Pharma is the largest lobby in DC. But the key findings of the study, may indeed surprise you.

The study was independently conducted, peer reviewed and publicly funded.

Institute for Pure and Applied Knowledge http://ipaknowledge.org

https://jameslyonsweiler.com

It’s Here! The Vaxxed vs Unvaxxed Study!
https://informedchoicewa.org/education/its-here-the-vaxxed-vs-unvaxxed-study

Also Read from Health Impact News: Oregon Pediatrician Publishes Study Comparing His Vaccinated and Unvaccinated Children Then Has His Medical License Suspended

Follow Spiro on BitChute bitchute.com/channel/spiro/ Follow on Twitter https://twitter.com/o_rips

