Why you shouldn’t believe the COVID vaccine is effective

I’ve covered the dangers of the vaccine. Now I want to show why it’s ineffective, even assuming the basic theory of vaccination is valid.

Peter Doshi, associate editor of the medical journal BMJ, and Eric Topol, Scripps Research professor of molecular medicine, wrote a devastating NY Times opinion piece about the COVID vaccine clinical trials.

They exposed the fatal flaw in the large Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Moderna trials.

September 22, the Times : “These Coronavirus Trials Don’t Answer the One Question We Need to Know”:

“If you were to approve a coronavirus vaccine, would you approve one that you only knew protected people only from the most mild form of Covid-19, or one that would prevent its serious complications?” “The answer is obvious. You would want to protect against the worst cases.” “But that’s not how the companies testing three of the leading coronavirus vaccine candidates, Moderna, Pfizer and AstraZeneca, whose U.S. trial is on hold, are approaching the problem.” “According to the protocols for their studies, which they released late last week, a vaccine could meet the companies’ benchmark for success if it lowered the risk of mild Covid-19, but was never shown to reduce moderate or severe forms of the disease, or the risk of hospitalization, admissions to the intensive care unit or death.” “To say a vaccine works should mean that most people no longer run the risk of getting seriously sick. That’s not what these trials will determine.”

This means these clinical trials were dead in the water.

The trials were designed to show effectiveness in preventing mild cases of COVID—a cough, or chills and fever—which nobody should care about, because mild cases naturally run their course and cause no harm. THERE IS NO NEED FOR A VACCINE THAT PREVENTS MILD CASES.

Now I’ll explain WHY the clinical trials were only designed to show the vaccine could prevent mild cases.

The vaccine makers assume the SARS-CoV-2 virus is everywhere. Therefore, during the course of a clinical trial, the virus will descend from the clouds and infect a certain number of volunteers in the trial.

All those volunteers are healthy. They’re not old and frail. They’ve already been screened and eliminated, if they have a history of serious allergies.

So, when the SARS-CoV-2 virus attacks a few of these healthy volunteers, what are the odds it will cause serious cases of pneumonia, requiring hospitalization?

The odds are VERY long against.

How long do you think the vaccine makers would have to wait before, say, 150 of the healthy volunteers came down with serious pneumonia?

Five years? Ten? Forever?

Pfizer isn’t going to stand around and wait and wait and wait. Are you kidding?

No, they’re only going to wait until 150 volunteers (the preordained magic number) come down with a cough, or simple chills and fever—a mild COVID case.

Then they’re going to stop the clinical trial.

Then they’re going see how many of those 150 mild cases occurred in the people who got the vaccine, and how many cases occurred in the people who got the saltwater placebo shot.

This is how they find out how effective the vaccine is.

And indeed—according to Pfizer—most of the cases occurred in volunteers who got the saltwater placebo shot.

Therefore, Pfizer could claim the vaccine was effective in protecting against cough, or chills and fever. Mild cases of COVID.

That’s ALL Pfizer could say.

And THAT’S why the clinical trials were a failure. Because the trials were only set up to show prevention of mild cases—which nobody should care about.

I could go on and explain how the vaccine makers could fake even that useless claim, but I’ll leave it there.

The COVID vaccine is designed to prevent nothing important or significant.

All the rave reviews of the vaccine, the babbling about a historic breakthrough, the celebrations—complete and utter nonsense.

