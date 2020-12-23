WHO continues to go full Ministry of Truth
By Charles Rotter | What's Up With That? | December 23, 2020
‘Who controls the past, controls the future: who controls the present controls the past’.
Orwell’s 1984
The climate wars which reached fever pitch a decade ago gave us a window into this sort of behavior by government bureaucrats.
The Internet and new media have given us additional visibility into the unrepentant behavior of those who would lie to us for our own good. I cannot overstate my disgust with those who have completely destroyed the credibility of the medical establishment.
God help us if something serious actually occurs.
Here is the WHO rewriting history and definitions to further their agenda.
Orwell did not envisage how simple it would be for the Ministry of Truth to rewrite history when it’s on the Internet.
Here is the current page where this content resides.
Notice in this video embedded below, this lying bureaucrat claims: “We have no therapeutics” and postulates a case fatality rate of 1%.
Leave a Reply