Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

WHO continues to go full Ministry of Truth

By Charles Rotter | What’s Up With That? | December 23, 2020

‘Who controls the past, controls the future: who controls the present controls the past’.

Orwell’s 1984

The climate wars which reached fever pitch a decade ago gave us a window into this sort of behavior by government bureaucrats.

The Internet and new media have given us additional visibility into the unrepentant behavior of those who would lie to us for our own good. I cannot overstate my disgust with those who have completely destroyed the credibility of the medical establishment.

God help us if something serious actually occurs.

Here is the WHO rewriting history and definitions to further their agenda.

Orwell did not envisage how simple it would be for the Ministry of Truth to rewrite history when it’s on the Internet.

Here is the current page where this content resides.

Notice in this video embedded below, this lying bureaucrat claims: “We have no therapeutics” and postulates a case fatality rate of 1%.

December 23, 2020 - Posted by | Deception, Science and Pseudo-Science | ,

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous |