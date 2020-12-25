Vitamin D and COVID 19: The Evidence for Prevention and Treatment of Coronavirus

Professor Roger Seheult, MD explains the important role Vitamin D may have in the prevention and treatment of COVID-19. Dr. Seheult illustrates how Vitamin D works, summarizes the best available data and clinical trials on vitamin D, and discusses vitamin D dosage recommendations. Roger Seheult, MD is the co-founder and lead professor at https://www.medcram.com

He is an Associate Professor at the University of California, Riverside School of Medicine and Assistant Prof. at Loma Linda University School of Medicine Dr. Seheult is Quadruple Board Certified: Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease, Critical Care, and Sleep Medicine Interviewer: Kyle Allred, Producer and Co-Founder of MedCram.com REFERENCES: The National Human Activity Pattern Survey (NHAPS)… (J. of Exposure Analysis and Environmental Epidemiology) | https://www.researchgate.net/publicat…

Aging decreases the capacity of human skin to produce vitamin D3 (The J. of Clinical Investigation) | https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/2997282/

Racial differences in the relationship between vitamin D… (Osteoporosis Int.) | https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti…

Decreased bioavailability of vitamin D in obesity (The American J of Clinical Nutrition) | https://academic.oup.com/ajcn/article…

Vitamin D Insufficiency and Deficiency and Mortality from Respiratory Diseases … (Nutrients) | https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/12/8/2488

Vitamin D supplementation to prevent acute respiratory tract infections: systematic review and meta-analysis… (BMJ) | https://www.bmj.com/content/356/bmj.i…

Randomized trial of vitamin D supplementation to prevent seasonal influenza A… (The American J.of Clinical Nutrition) | https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20219…

Vitamin D and SARS-CoV-2 infection… (Irish J. of Medical Science) | https://link.springer.com/article/10….

Factors associated with COVID-19-related death… (Nature) | https://www.nature.com/articles/s4158…

Editorial: low population mortality from COVID-19 … (Alimentary Pharm. & Therap.) | https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32311…

The role of vitamin D in the prevention of coronavirus … (Aging Clinical & Experimental Research) | https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti…

25-Hydroxyvitamin D Concentrations Are Lower in Patients with … SARS-CoV-2 (Nutrients) | https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/12/5/1359

Vitamin D deficiency in COVID-19: Mixing up cause and consequence (Metabolism) | https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti…

Low plasma 25(OH) vitamin D level… increased risk of COVID-19… (The FEBS J.) | https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32700…

The link between vitamin D deficiency and Covid-19… | https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.11…

SARS-CoV-2 positivity rates… with circulating 25-hydroxyvitamin D levels (PLOS One) | https://journals.plos.org/plosone/art…

Vitamin D status and outcomes for… COVID-19 (Postgrad Medical J.) | https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti…

Vitamin D Deficiency and Outcome of COVID-19… (Nutrients) | https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/12/9/2757

“Effect of calcifediol treatment…” (The J. of Steroid Bio. and Molec. Bio.) | https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti…

Vitamin D and survival in COVID-19 patients… (The J. of Steroid Bio. and Molec. Bio.) | https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti…

Effect of Vitamin D3 … vs Placebo on Hospital Length of Stay…: A Multicenter, Double-blind, Randomized Controlled Trial | https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.11…

Short term, high-dose vitamin D… for COVID-19 disease: a randomized, placebo-controlled, study [SHADE study] (Postgraduate Medical Journal) | https://pmj.bmj.com/content/early/202…

Association of Vitamin D Status… With COVID-19 Test Results (JAMA Network Open) | https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama…

Vitamin D Fortification of Fluid Milk … A Review (Nutrients) | https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti…

Analysis of vitamin D level among asymptomatic and critically ill COVID-19 patients… (Scientific Reports from the Journal Nature) | https://www.nature.com/articles/s4159…

THE MEDCRAM WEBSITE: Visit us for videos on over 60 medical topics and CME / CEs for medical professionals: https://www.medcram.com

All coronavirus updates are at MedCram.com (including COVID-19 developments, cholecalciferol, vitamin d benefits, etc.) We offer over 60 medical topics on our website. Media contact: https://www.medcram.com/pages/media-c…

MedCram medical videos are for medical education and exam preparation, and NOT intended to replace recommendations from your doctor. #COVID19 #SARSCoV2 #VitaminD