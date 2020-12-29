The Nashville Bombing vs. The Oklahoma City Bombing

The Nashville bombing raises questions about the Oklahoma City bombing. In 1995 the Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City was blown up. Allegedly, the building was destroyed by a fertilizer bomb in a Ryder rental truck parked on the street. The Murrah building had massive reinforced concrete columns, some being 3 feet thick if memory serves. The front third of the building was destroyed with columns turned to dust.

The guilty parties were allegedly Timothy McVeigh and Terry Nichols. According to reports, the blast killed 168 people, injured 680 others, and destroyed or damaged 324 buildings within a 16-block radius along with 86 cars and caused $652 million of damage in 1995 dollars.

At the time US Air Force General Partin, who had high level responsibilities for ordinance and weapons development, distributed an expert report to 75 members of the House and Senate. The report proved that the Murrah building blew up from the inside out. Many Americans concluded that the truck bomb was cover for an inside job. McVeigh and Nichols were regarded as patsies who thought they blew up the building, but their role was to direct attention away from those responsible.

General Partin’s report was quickly tossed into the Memory Hole. To get rid of the evidence the Murrah building was hauled away and buried just as the steel in the World Trade Center buildings in 2001 was sent abroad to be melted down, and an official bogus report was issued like the 9/11 official reports. Instead of a real investigation, we got a controlled explanation.

Twenty-five years after the Oklahoma City Bombing we have another bomb in a vehicle parked in the street in front of a building. This time the building is an AT&T building. The parked vehicle is a RV which could hold as much explosives as a rental truck. An interesting difference is that the RV is much closer to the building, seperated only by a sidewalk, whereas if memory serves, the Murrah building was set back from the street.

When the RV bomb went off, 3 people were injured, and building damage seems to be limited to blowing out windows. Clearly, there is no comparable structural damage to the Oklahoma City bombing.

Why? Was the RV bomb just an oversized firecracker? Or was General Partin, clearly an expert, correct when he concluded that the Murrah Federal building was blown up from the inside out?