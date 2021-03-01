Aletho News

Jab Kids ‘As Fast As We Can,’ Says SAGE Professor On BBC News

By debess | Principia Scientific | March 1, 2021

Professor John Edmunds, a UK scientists acting as a shill for Bill Gates appears on BBC news to promote the disgusting practice of jabbing children with a ‘vaccine’ that is more likely to harm them than help them.

This is the currently reality of the eugenicists’ culling agenda – kill the old and the young (they don’t produce, only consume) If we can’t get them all, sterilize the rest.

From HugoTalks https://hugotalks.com/
Via tangentopolis (world orders review) with many excellent links!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GoIJbmt6aA5U/

March 1, 2021 - Posted by | Mainstream Media, Warmongering, Video | , ,

No comments yet.

