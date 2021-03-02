New data reveals British sea level records stretching back 200 years
Tallbloke’s Talkshop | March 2, 2021
The graph looks consistent with mild warming following the Little Ice Age. About 30 cms. or 1 foot of sea level rise in 130 years since 1890 is nothing remarkable. The average duration of solar cycles was longer in the 19th century than in the 20th but that trend is reversing now, with a lot more sunspot-free days per cycle. Climatic effects may follow.
A study published by University of Liverpool scientists, alongside colleagues from the Liverpool branch of the National Oceanography Centre, has uncovered and analyzed new sea level records from the nineteenth century which show that the increased rate of the rise of British sea level took place from 1890 onwards, says Phys.org.
Nowadays, sea level measurements around the British Isles are made by tide gauges which record digitally and transmit the data automatically.
The best of these records are fed into the Permanent Service for Mean Sea Level (PSMSL) which brings together the long, reliable tide gauge records from around the world.
However, in the nineteenth century the only long tide gauge records for Britain which stretched back beyond 1895 were from Aberdeen, Liverpool and Sheerness, and of these only Sheerness has records from before 1858.
None of these records is continuous, and it is not clear whether they represent the sea level of Britain as a whole, but they suggest that there was little in the way of British sea level rise prior to 1890.
Now in a paper published in the journal Progress in Oceanography, Liverpool researchers have for the first time produced a continuous sea level rise record for Britain dating back to 1820 by piecing together new sources of information from more than 100 new sites.
The new sources include old manuscripts, maps, admiralty dockyard data and tidal ledgers and provide a huge amount of detailed sea level data for different times and different locations around Britain.
I imagine that, during the last “Ice Age”, Sea levels dropped dramatically, with so much water, ‘locked up’ in the ice, and as the Ice Age receded, so did the sea levels rise. Which poses the question, “what is normal sea level”?
The Media love to run these scary stories, like, “We’re all going to die” if WE(meaning ‘the man in the street’) doesn’t stress out about every scare reported. It’s just to divert your attention away from what is being done behind OUR backs, by corrupted powerful people.
Hold the Government to account if there’s a problem.
I refuse to take the bait.
