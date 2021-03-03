200,000 NHS Staff Are Refusing To Have a Jab. What Do They Know?

The UK media is reporting this morning that as many as 200,000 staff working in the National health Service have refused a jab or have indicated that they will not take one.

Rather than try to ascertain why so may health workers are reluctant to take it, the media is instead asking whether or not the staff can be compelled to have a vaccine. The media has dubbed this “no jab, no job.” No reporter in the UK’s mainstream media has dared to ask the only question that matters, that is, what do they know?

The Daily Mail reported this morning that the government’s forthcoming review into vaccine passports, will pay special attention to whether health staff who decline the jab, can be legally compelled to have one.

The review will also look at whether mandating covid vaccines can be applied to care home staff, most of whom are not employed by the state. Questioning the motives of the staff who have declined the vaccine is verboten.

I have a number of sources who work in hospitals, hospices and care homes, people I have met along the road. A nurse who works at Salford Royal told me yesterday that as far as she knows, at least six of her colleagues will not take the vaccine. When I asked her why, she promptly said, “Swine Flu.”

It’s only a decade ago, that Professor Gabriel Scally (now President of Epidemiology & PH, Royal Society of Medicine) told NHS staff to take the Swine Flu vaccine to keep themselves and their patients safe. At that time he was Director of Public Health for South-West England. Scally urged doctors, nurses, cleaners, porters etc to take Pandemrix. He declared it safe and efficacious. Here’s the video. YouTube deleted it. I wonder why?

Pandemrix was withdrawn because a lot of people who took it came down with narcolepsy. The UK government paid out tens of millions of pounds in compensation. Professor Gabriel Scally has been on UK TV and radio channels several times a week in the past year, pushing coronavirus vaccines. No media outlet in the UK has dared ask Scally about Swine Flu injuries.

NHS staff know all about the damage caused by the Swine Flu vaccine. This might account for some (not all) of the refuseniks. Others will be hearing horror stories emerging from care homes in Norway, Gibraltar and Basingstoke here in the UK, where a wave of deaths occurred shortly after residents were vaccinated.

Health workers will no doubt have heard of reported adverse events in Northern Italy and Germany. Dozens of teachers became very ill after receiving their vaccines, resulting in the closure of one primary school. Hundreds of hospital staff and ambulance drivers became unwell in two cities in Germany, after having their jabs.

The UK media cannot and will not ask the question “what do they know.” The public has a right to know why 200,000 health workers won’t touch a vaccine that they are being pressured into taking.