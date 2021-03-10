COVID Kids: Protocol Demands TWO WEEKS With No Parental Contact
Rebel News | March 4, 2021
The Ezra Levant show reveals how children in Toronto, Canada who are banned from school with ‘asymptomatic’ COVID19 are being required to quarantine alone in their bedroom and have no access to their parents or siblings. ‘Solitary confinement’ for two weeks for having NO SYMPTOMS.
Moreover, all the other children in the family home are likewise forced to quarantine in the family home, no access to school or outsiders.
Why are people tolerating this nonsense? Are citizens really so fearful of out of control government diktat that they will roll over and follow every inhumane demand from politicians?
March 10, 2021 - Posted by aletho | Civil Liberties, Timeless or most popular, Video | Canada, Covid-19, Human rights
Leave a Reply