Education Secretary Sued Over “Unlawful” Facemask Guidance

By Richie Allen | March 13, 2021

The Telegraph is reporting this morning that Education Secretary Gavin Williamson is facing a legal challenge on the guidance that children should wear face coverings in classes.

Lawyers acting for the National Deaf Children’s Society (NDCS) have sent a Letter Before Action to Williamson claiming that the guidance is unlawful and must be changed.

According to the The Telegraph :

Gavin Williamson has been sent a Letter before Action by lawyers acting for the National Deaf Children’s Society (NDCS) who say the guidance is “unlawful” and must be urgently changed.

It comes amid rising pressure on the Government over its latest guidance on masks, which says they should be worn by secondary school pupils in lessons as well as anywhere indoors at school where it is not possible to socially distance.

The NDCS say that face masks create a “wholly avoidable additional barrier” to learning and social interaction for deaf children who need to be able to see the faces of their peers and teachers in order to lip read.

Last Autumn, when asked about facemasks in classrooms, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said; “You can’t teach with face coverings and you can’t expect people to learn with face coverings.” Johnson didn’t change his mind. The fact is, he’s not in charge. SAGE (Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies) is running the show.

A few dozen scientists, most of whom have strong ties to Bill Gates and his subsidiaries The WHO, GAVI and CEPI, are calling the shots now. It was a bloodless coup and it happened almost a year ago to the day. SAGE mission is to vaccinate every man woman and child in the country.

Covid restrictions and guidelines were never about keeping people safe. They were designed to pressure us into taking big pharma’s experimental mRNA medicine. The Pandemic is a hoax. That should be apparent to everyone now.

