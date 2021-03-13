Aletho News

Video Banned by YouTube: ‘Why You Should Question Vaccine Passports’

21WIRE | MARCH 11, 2021

During EP 364 of the Sunday Wire Radio Show, host Patrick Henningsen talked about the new globalized push for a “Vaccine Passport” – a project which is being driven by governments and non-state actors like the World Economic Forum, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and Big Tech monopolies like Microsoft. Despite offering no democratic oversight on this massive technocratic project, the European Union is attempting to implement this new digital “Green Pass” system – supposedly to act as an “immunity certificate” which travelers are expected to present as proof of their COVID vaccination. But this digital platform won’t stop there – it will be used to require increasingly more vaccines, before being integrated with a digital ID, digital currency, social credit, carbon credits, and access to the basic services – all part of the globalist “Great Reset.” The implications are frightening and threaten to unwind both personal and national sovereignty in a way never seen before in human history. Get informed and seek out like-minded persons on this issue. Read more on the EU and UK push for a Vaccine Passport here.

The following video was banned by YouTube this week. We have since uploaded to independent video platform Rumble.

Watch:

