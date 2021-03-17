WHO Whistleblower Talks To Lawyer Reiner Fuellmich

Featured Video

By Gary Jordan | Wake The F*** UP | March 15, 2021

… As a man who feels he has the right to know the ins and outs of everyone’s business and who inserts himself into the spotlight of every major world crisis, the least he can do is answer for the aforementioned connections. If it was you or I who was associated with an infamous child trafficker, or who had employed a trader of child pornography in our homes, you can be sure we would be asked to explain ourselves. There is no reason why Gates shouldn’t have to do the same.

In my book, The COVID-19 Illusion; A Cacophony of Lies, many of the characters at the forefront of the Coronavirus pandemic are placed under the microscope. They all have skeletons in the closet. … Read full article

By Aletho News | January 9, 2012

There appears to be something about launching bombs or missiles from afar onto cities and people that appeals to American military and political leaders. In part it has to do with a conscious desire to not risk American lives in ground combat. And in part, perhaps not entirely conscious, it has to do with not wishing to look upon the gory remains of the victims, allowing American GIs and TV viewers at home to cling to their warm fuzzy feelings about themselves, their government, and their marvelous “family values”. Washington officials are careful to distinguish between the explosives the US drops from the sky and “weapons of mass destruction” (WMD), which only the officially-designated enemies (ODE) are depraved enough to use. The US government speaks sternly of WMD, defining them as nuclear, chemical and biological in nature, and “indiscriminate” (meaning their use can’t be limited to military objectives), as opposed to the likes of American “precision” cruise missiles. This is indeed a shaky semantic leg to stand on, given the well-known extremely extensive damage to non-military targets, including numerous residences, schools and hospitals, even from American “smart” bombs, in almost all of the bombings listed below.

Moreover, Washington does not apply the term “weapons of mass destruction” to other weapons the US has regularly used, such as depleted uranium and cluster bombs, which can be, and often are, highly indiscriminate. … continue

