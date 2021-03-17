Aletho News

WHO Whistleblower Talks To Lawyer Reiner Fuellmich

Global Report: There Is NO Deadly Virus – http://online.anyflip.com/inblw/ufbs/mobile/index.html?s=08
www.stopworldcontrol.com
Link to UK Governments Website confirming the downgrading of Covid19 on 19th March 2020 – https://www.gov.uk/guidance/high-consequence-infectious-diseases-hcid
Learn The Risk (Brandy Vaughan) – https://learntherisk.org/
The ‘Independent’ governing body overseeing the Pfizer Vaccine…..funded by………you guessed it – https://www.gov.uk/government/news/mhra-awarded-over-980000-for-collaboration-with-the-bill-and-melinda-gates-foundation-and-the-world-health-organisation
Rockefeller Operation Lockstep (2010) – https://thealterofdeceit.net/2020/05/09/rockefeller-foundation-paper-published-in-2010-lockstep/
Expose the Great Reset – www.exposethegreatreset.com

March 17, 2021 - Posted by | Civil Liberties, Corruption, Science and Pseudo-Science, Timeless or most popular, Video |

