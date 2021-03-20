Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

When doctors drink the Kool-Aid

Scott Jensen | March 19, 2021

When doctors drink the Kool-Aid, it’s not a good thing. Patients deserve better. Anybody who glibly claims that science supports their perspective should transparently support their position.

March 20, 2021 - Posted by | Science and Pseudo-Science, Timeless or most popular, Video | ,

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous |