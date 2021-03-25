Aletho News

Flashmobs for Freedom – #SolutionsWatch

 • 03/23/2021

We’ve all heard of flash mobs, but can they be used for more than just organizing pillow fights in Times Square? Join James for this week’s edition of  #SolutionsWatch as he explores how freedom fighters are using flash mobs to carve out a space for normal human interaction in these increasingly insane times.

SHOW NOTES:

“DANSER ENCORE” – Flashmob – Gare du Nord – 4 Mars 2021

Freedom Flash Mob – Natural Grocers

Vedjji BitChute channel

NY Post: ‘Maskless flash mob’ marches through Target shouting ‘Take off that mask’

Kids for Cash, Flash Robs, Lone Wolf 9/11

Revolution, flashmobs, and brain chips. A grim vision of the future

James Corbett presents on Open Source Journalism at fOSSa 2013

Report: The DCDC Global Strategic Trends Programme 2007-2036

Pathocrats’ Conspiracy Agenda (Alan Watt Blurb) + Transcript

“DANSER ENCORE” LISTENER TRANSLATION:

We all want to continue to dance again
Experience our thoughts interconnect with our bodies

Spend our lives attached to a grid of agreements/rules
OH NO, NO, NO, NO, NO, NO

We all want to continue to dance again
Experience our thoughts interconnect with our bodies

(Not) spend our lives attached to a grid of agreements/rules

We are all birds of a passage
Never docile and never obedient
We do not pledge allegiance
At dawn, no matter the circumstance
We come to break the silence
And when in the evenings on TV
Monsieur the “good king” has spoken
To announce our sentence
We do not show irreverence/disrespect
We always maintain dignity

REFRAIN

REFRAIN

Car, metro, work, consumption
Self-written certificates and instructions
These imposed absurdities
And woe to him who thinks
And woe to she who dances
Each and every authoritarian measure
Each and every new security measure
Sends our confidence flying
They display so much insistence
To confine our conscience

REFRAIN

Let’s not let ourselves be influenced
By all these unreasonable people
Selling fear mongering to the extreme
Causing distress to the point of indecency
Let’s ensure we keep our distance from them
For our good mental health,
And social and environmental well-being
Our smiles, our intelligence
Let’s maintain our resistance
Against the instrument of their insanity!

