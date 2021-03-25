Flashmobs for Freedom – #SolutionsWatch

We’ve all heard of flash mobs, but can they be used for more than just organizing pillow fights in Times Square? Join James for this week’s edition of #SolutionsWatch as he explores how freedom fighters are using flash mobs to carve out a space for normal human interaction in these increasingly insane times.

SHOW NOTES:

“DANSER ENCORE” LISTENER TRANSLATION:

We all want to continue to dance again

Experience our thoughts interconnect with our bodies

Spend our lives attached to a grid of agreements/rules

OH NO, NO, NO, NO, NO, NO

We all want to continue to dance again

Experience our thoughts interconnect with our bodies

(Not) spend our lives attached to a grid of agreements/rules

We are all birds of a passage

Never docile and never obedient

We do not pledge allegiance

At dawn, no matter the circumstance

We come to break the silence

And when in the evenings on TV

Monsieur the “good king” has spoken

To announce our sentence

We do not show irreverence/disrespect

We always maintain dignity

REFRAIN

REFRAIN

Car, metro, work, consumption

Self-written certificates and instructions

These imposed absurdities

And woe to him who thinks

And woe to she who dances

Each and every authoritarian measure

Each and every new security measure

Sends our confidence flying

They display so much insistence

To confine our conscience

REFRAIN

Let’s not let ourselves be influenced

By all these unreasonable people

Selling fear mongering to the extreme

Causing distress to the point of indecency

Let’s ensure we keep our distance from them

For our good mental health,

And social and environmental well-being

Our smiles, our intelligence

Let’s maintain our resistance

Against the instrument of their insanity!