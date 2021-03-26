Rutgers Says Students Must Be Vaccinated Before They Can Come to the Campus in Fall

COVID authoritarianism has hit the university level.

Rutgers University, in New Jersey, announced Thursday that all students would need to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus before they would be allowed to return to campus in the fall.

“Adding COVID-19 vaccination to our student immunization requirements will help provide a safer and more robust college experience for our students,” said Jonathan Holloway, the president of Rutgers University, in a statement.

Beginning in the fall, students will have to show “proof of vaccination” before moving into their dorm or attending in-person classes.

According to the university, students may file for an exemption for medical or religious reasons.

According to the New York Times, even with the new requirement, students on the Rutgers campuses will be required to practice social distancing and use face coverings, the university said. How absurd is that. And for a virus that is of no serious consequence to anyone that is likely to be on campus.

Follow the science? It is more like following the madness of crowds.

The university has more than 70,000 students.