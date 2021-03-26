Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

Wiki Wonka and the Covid-19 Factory

Dr. Sam Bailey | March 23, 2021

Australian medical doctor, Sam Bailey, examines the consensus viewpoint about COVID19 published on the most-used consensus website. Wikipedia.

While Dr Bailey agrees Wikipedia is often unreliable, it is a good barometer of what most people believe.

Here, a qualified medical expert takes a critical look at the good and bad information being put out about the coronavirus pandemic,

Follow me on Odysee (go on you know you want to!) ▶https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c

References: 

1. Simple Wikipedia – Coronavirus disease 2019: https://simple.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cor… 

2. WHO – https://www.who.int/emergencies/disea… 

3. The continuing 2019-nCoV epidemic threat of novel coronaviruses to global health: https://www.ijidonline.com/article/S1… 

4. Virus Mania (see online suppliers below)

5. WHO – Coronavirus disease Q&A: https://www.who.int/emergencies/disea…

6. Wikipedia – Coronavirus disease 2019: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Coronav… 

7. Wall Street Journal, Feb 26, 2021 (Pay-walled): https://www.wsj.com/articles/in-hunt-… 

8. New York Times https://web.archive.org/web/202102282… 

9. SARS-CoV-2 Isolate Truth Fund: https://www.samueleckert.net/isolat-t… 

10. Wikipedia – Symptoms of Covid-19: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Symptom… 

11. Signs and symptoms to determine if a patient presenting in primary care or hospital outpatient settings has COVID‐19: https://www.cochranelibrary.com/cdsr/… 

12. ECDPC – Clinical characteristics of COVID-19: https://www.ecdc.europa.eu/en/covid-1… 

13. FAZ article, 16 March 2020 – “We discovered new symptoms” (German): https://www.faz.net/aktuell/gesellsch… 

14. The neurological manifestations of COVID-19: a review article: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti… 

15. Eckhart Tolle: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KuJxE…

March 26, 2021 - Posted by | Science and Pseudo-Science, Timeless or most popular, Video |

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous | Next »