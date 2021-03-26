Wiki Wonka and the Covid-19 Factory
Dr. Sam Bailey | March 23, 2021
Australian medical doctor, Sam Bailey, examines the consensus viewpoint about COVID19 published on the most-used consensus website. Wikipedia.
While Dr Bailey agrees Wikipedia is often unreliable, it is a good barometer of what most people believe.
Here, a qualified medical expert takes a critical look at the good and bad information being put out about the coronavirus pandemic,
Follow me on Odysee (go on you know you want to!) ▶https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c
References:
1. Simple Wikipedia – Coronavirus disease 2019: https://simple.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cor…
2. WHO – https://www.who.int/emergencies/disea…
3. The continuing 2019-nCoV epidemic threat of novel coronaviruses to global health: https://www.ijidonline.com/article/S1…
4. Virus Mania (see online suppliers below)
5. WHO – Coronavirus disease Q&A: https://www.who.int/emergencies/disea…
6. Wikipedia – Coronavirus disease 2019: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Coronav…
7. Wall Street Journal, Feb 26, 2021 (Pay-walled): https://www.wsj.com/articles/in-hunt-…
8. New York Times https://web.archive.org/web/202102282…
9. SARS-CoV-2 Isolate Truth Fund: https://www.samueleckert.net/isolat-t…
10. Wikipedia – Symptoms of Covid-19: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Symptom…
11. Signs and symptoms to determine if a patient presenting in primary care or hospital outpatient settings has COVID‐19: https://www.cochranelibrary.com/cdsr/…
12. ECDPC – Clinical characteristics of COVID-19: https://www.ecdc.europa.eu/en/covid-1…
13. FAZ article, 16 March 2020 – “We discovered new symptoms” (German): https://www.faz.net/aktuell/gesellsch…
14. The neurological manifestations of COVID-19: a review article: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti…
15. Eckhart Tolle: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KuJxE…
No comments yet.
Leave a Reply