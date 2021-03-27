Aletho News

Not quite convinced about the vaccine? Neither is this guy

Self Reliance Central | March 27, 2021

Dr. Yeadon is cynical about the vaccine, especially for women of child-bearing years. He believes there was no need for a vaccine at all. As he was Pfizer’s former Vice President and Chief Scientist for Allergy & Respiratory we should probably listen to him. This is what he said this week. Obviously, he is being painted as a lunatic. But given his pedigree I stop to listen when he speaks.

If you want to listen to an amazing podcast with Dr Yeadon go here to my friend James Delingpole’s podcast. James has an informal technique so you may have to hang on for a few minutes while they get the chit-chat out of the way (although it’s interesting if you like cool facts about WWII!)

https://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/health-coronavirus-vaccines-skeptic/

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8899053/amp/DR-MIKE-YEADON-Three-facts-No-10s-experts-got-wrong.html”>https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8899053/amp/DR-MIKE-YEADON-Three-facts-No-10s-experts-got-wrong.html

Dr. Michael Yeadon – Unlocked Why Lockdown was a mistake

March 27, 2021 - Posted by | Deception, Science and Pseudo-Science, Timeless or most popular | ,

  1. There have been numerous cases overseas, of bad reactions after someone has received the Corona Virus vaccines They are not proven effective at this stage. I’m 72 yo and I want nothing to do with a Vaccination for a ‘Flu’ that has a survival rate of around 99%.

    Like

    Comment by brianharryaustralia | March 27, 2021 | Reply


