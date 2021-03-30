Western Bullying of China No Longer Tolerated

The era of US-dominated Western hegemony over China is over, said Xinjiang government spokesman Xu Guixiang, stressing the following:

“China is no longer the China of 1840, and the era when Chinese people suffered from great power hegemony, and bullying will never return again,” adding:

A “century of humiliation” is over. Exploitation of China and its people by the West will no longer be tolerated.

Nor will the “big stick of sanctions” — the favored US, UK, EU weapon against nations unwilling to sacrifice their sovereign rights to higher powers in their capitals.

Xu’s remarks came in response to false US-led Western accusations of human rights abuses against Xinjiang Uyghur Muslims — phony claims about forced labor, re-education centers and other fabrications.

Last December — as part of its war on China by other means — the US banned imports of cotton and cotton products from the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps — based on phony claims about human rights abuses by the world’s leading abuser of people worldwide USA.

It notoriously blames others for its own high crimes of war, against humanity, and other wrongdoing.

Its megalomaniacal drive for hegemony risks global war 3.0.

In response to Swedish clothing company Hennes & Mauritz’s (H & M) boycott of Xinjiang cotton, company stores were closed by Chinese mall operators.

The company was removed from major Chinese e-commerce apps.

On Monday, China’s Foreign Ministry slammed “manufactured lies and unreasonable accusations (by) the West.”

Over the weekend, the Ministry accused the US and its Western imperial partners of inventing a Xinjiang Uyghur issue to try “disrupt(ing) (and) contain(ing) China.”

The US doesn’t give a damn about Uyghurs or ordinary people anywhere.

US war on Islam is longstanding.

Jack Shaheen’s book “Reel Bad Arabs: How Hollywood Vilifies a People” documented how US filmmakers vilify them.

So do both right wings of the US war party.

For decades, Muslims have been disparaged and otherwise abused by the US.

They’ve been falsely portrayed as dangerous gun-toting terrorists.

Hate-mongering persists against independent, predominantly Muslim countries and their leadership.

Notably post-9/11, US-led imperial wars of aggression smashed Afghanistan, Yemen, Iraq, Libya, Syria and Somalia.

US wars by other means target numerous other countries, including predominantly Muslim Iran and Lebanon.

For years post-9/11, targeted Muslims in the US were hunted down, rounded up, held in detention, kept in isolation, denied bail, restricted in their right to counsel, tried on secret evidence, convicted on bogus charges, and given long sentences — for political reasons, not for any crimes committed.

Torture and other human rights abuses continue in Washington’s global gulag at home and abroad — Guantanamo the tip of the iceberg.

On all things related to US targeted individuals for politicized reasons, their habeas rights, due process, and equal protection under law is denied — guilt by accusation automatic.

Muslims imprisoned domestically for their faith, ethnicity, and nationality are segregated in Communication Management Units (CMUs).

The practice flagrantly violates US Prison Bureau regulations.

They prohibit discrimination on the basis of race, religion, national origin, sex, disability, or political beliefs.

So-called American exceptionalism, the indispensable state, and illusory moral superiority are belied by its viciousness on the world stage — against invented enemies, operating extrajudicially by its own rules, the rule of law long ago abandoned.

Notably from the Clintons to Bush/Cheney to Obama/Biden to Trump to Biden/Harris, the US is an unparalleled global menace.

It’s war on humanity at home and abroad risks destruction of planet earth by futilely trying to own it.

Beijing no longer tolerates its bullying and other lawless practices, its Foreign Ministry saying:

“We solemnly inform the US side that today’s China is neither Iraq nor Syria, still less the late Qing Dynasty downtrodden by the Eight-Power Allied Forces.”

“China is open and aboveboard.”

“All malicious lies and rumors against China will fall apart before facts and truths.”

“We have full resolution, determination and capability to firmly defend national sovereignty, security, dignity and honor.”

If Biden regime hardliners intend confrontation with China, they’ll get a bellyful more than they can handle in return.

It’s long past time for tepid Russia to match China’s unwillingness to tolerate US bullying and criminality.

Diplomatic outreach to its ruling regimes is a waste of time — toughness the only language they understand.

The same goes for the decadent West overall.

Following China’s playbook in dealings with their regimes is the only effective strategy. Softness assures failure.