DR. RICHARD URSO: VACCINES & NATURAL VS VACCINE IMMUNITY
Bright Light News | March 26, 2021
Dr. Richard Urso (Part 5) discusses Covid-19 vaccine safety, efficacy and immunity:
(00:45) vaccine safety and efficacy
(01:18) [Animation]: “How do mRNA COVID 19 Vaccines work?” by Medical Sciences Animations
(02:59) ANTIBODY-DEPENDENT ENHANCEMENT (ADE)/pathogenic priming in single-stranded RNA virus vaccines – after vaccination, recipients infected worse when challenged with wild virus than non-vaccinated
(03:26) NEJM – Safety and Efficacy of the BNT162b2 mRNA Covid-19 Vaccine https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056…
(03:47) PNAS – Avoiding pitfalls in the pursuit of a Covid-19 vaccine https://www.pnas.org/content/117/15/8218
(04:23) ADE, pathogenic priming, molecular mimicry
(05:06) NATURE MICROBIOLOGY: Antibody-dependent enhancement and SARS-CoV-2 vaccines and therapies https://www.nature.com/articles/s4156…
(05:35) reports of death after vaccination
(06:03) Covid-19 vaccines are experimental and vaccine manufacturers have no liability for vaccine-related injuries or death
(07:39) analyzing 95% efficacy claims
(08:58) ADE in cats PNAS – Avoiding pitfalls in the pursuit of a Covid-19 vaccine https://www.pnas.org/content/117/15/8218
(09:08) ADE in ferrets Journal of Virology – Immunization with Modified Vaccinia Virus Ankara-Based Recombinant Vaccine agains SARS is Associated with Enhanced Hepatitis in Ferrets https://jvi.asm.org/content/78/22/12672
Dr. Richard Urso has treated 300,000+ patients, performed 30,000+ surgeries and successfully treated 250+ patients with Covid-19. Join us for part 4, as he discusses also discusses conflicts of interest within the FDA, CDC and NIH in our exclusive Jan. 22, 2021 interview:
COVID-19 TREATMENT & CONFLICTS OF INTEREST (PART 4) – AMERICA’S FRONTLINE DR. RICHARD URSO
(00:40) Drug treatment protocols
(05:04) Treating his first Covid-19 patient
(05:55) Go to outpatient drugs
(06:28) Covid-19 prophylaxis
(06:57) Why has the FDA not approved certain drugs used in the treatment of Covid-19?
(07:38) Conflicts of interest within FDA, CDC and NIH
(08:50) Part 5 preview: Vaccines
DISCLAIMER Bright Light News does not provide medical advice and is intended for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Never ignore professional medical advice in seeking treatment because of something you have read or seen from Bright Light News. If you think you may have a medical emergency, immediately call your doctor or dial 911.
