The AstraZeneca Jab IS Killing People & It’s Being Covered Up

Last night Germany suspended use of the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab for people under 60. The German medicines regulator found 31 cases of a type of rare blood clot among the nearly 2.7 million people who had received the vaccine. Let’s be clear, that’s 31 cases they know of.

Canada has withdrawn it for use in the under-55’s. This morning, AstraZeneca is insisting that the benefits of taking its vaccine far outweigh the risks. This is nonsense.

The great great majority of people will not get coronavirus and of those who do get it, the great great majority will have mild or no symptoms. To be blunt, you’d have to be nuts to take it. You might as well play Russian roulette.

Two weeks ago, Norway’s chief physician, Professor Pål Andre Holme concluded that three healthcare workers were killed by the AZ vaccine. He said a powerful immune response could only have been triggered by the jab.

“We have the reason. Nothing but the vaccine can explain why these individuals had this immune response”, he said.

Someone calling themselves Mr. Page, sent a Freedom of Information (FOI) request to Public Health Scotland on February 20th. Mr. Page wanted to know how many people died within 28 days of receiving a covid vaccine.

Here’s the response from Public Health Scotland:

Thank you for your information request of 20th February 2021. (entitled)“Could you please provide the total number of deaths for any reason within 28 days of having a covid vaccine from the start of the vaccination roll out to date.” I confirm that Public Health Scotland holds the information you have requested and that this can be provided to you. Using the latest mortality data available (up to 26th February), 2,207 people have died within 28 days of vaccination (number of days between vaccine and death is 0-27 where0 is the day of vaccination). Please note that these deaths are due to any cause. PHS is not currently aware of any deaths in Scotland that are considered conclusively linked to vaccination.

Public Health Scotland says that up until February 26th, 2,207 people have died within 28 days of having a vaccine, but says they are not aware of any death “conclusively linked to vaccination.”

Public Health England (PHE) has had dozens of FOI requests from citizens asking the same question, that is, how many have died within 28 days of having a jab? PHE has yet to respond to any of the requests.

Last week, two Conservative MP’s asked Health Secretary Matt Hancock the same question. He nearly had a heart attack. He had no information to hand.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is killing people. There’s no doubt about that. The coverup has already started. Share this information with everyone you know who is considering having a jab.