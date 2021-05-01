Aletho News

Cholesterol Conundrums Revisited, with Dr Jonny Bowden PhD

Ivor Cummins | April 26, 2021

Caught up with Jonny a while back and talked all things cholesterol – we didn’t hold back on the nonsense of it all!  Jonny’s new book, bang up to date: https://www.amazon.com/Cholesterol-Re…

As mentioned at the start of the pod, there’s a seriously sinister censorship drive afoot – so please do sign up to my Odysee channel here:  https://odysee.com/@IvorCummins:f

NOTE: My extensive research and interviewing /video/sound editing and much more does require support – please consider helping if you can with monthly donation to support me directly, or one-off payment: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_…

– alternatively join up with my Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins

May 1, 2021 - Posted by | Science and Pseudo-Science, Timeless or most popular, Video

