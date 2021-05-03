Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

The Attack on Pearl Harbor Was No Surprise (Part II)

Tales of the American Empire | April 29, 2021

Researchers about the December 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor know that President Franklin Roosevelt provoked a Japanese attack to justify America’s entry into World War II. Most Americans were against joining the war, but the attack on Pearl Harbor provided the excuse needed to declare war. The best book on this topic is “Day of Deceit” by former World War II Navy officer Robert Stinnett. The topics he covers are controversial because most people refuse to accept that Roosevelt and top military leaders in Washington DC failed to inform the commanders in Hawaii that a Japanese fleet was coming to attack, and restricted operations to ensure its success.

______________________________________

Related Tale; “The Attack on Pearl Harbor Was No Surprise”; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1niZi…

“Fleet problem”; 27 US Navy exercises between 1923 and 1940; Wikipedia; https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fleet_p…

“Disposition of the U.S. Pacific Fleet on 7 December 1941”; US Congress via US Navy; (note that dozens of ships were at sea yet none north of Hawaii); http://www.ibiblio.org/pha/pha/misc/n…

“War Plan Orange (WPPac-46)”; Commander-in-Chief U.S. Pacific Fleet; Pearl Harbor; July 25, 1941; http://www.ibiblio.org/pha/pha/hart/x…

“Patrol Wing TWO Report for the Pearl Harbor Attack”; Naval History and Heritage Command; 20 December 1941;https://www.history.navy.mil/content/…

“Was Pearl Harbor a false flag operation?”; Jonas E. Alexis; Veterans Today; October 30, 2019; https://www.veteranstoday.com/2019/10…

May 3, 2021 - Posted by | Deception, Timeless or most popular, Video | ,

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous |