Perspectives on the Pandemic | “Blood Clots and Beyond” | Episode 15

Journeyman Pictures | April 16, 2021

In February, 2021, Professor Sucharit Bhakdi, M.D. and a number of his colleagues warned the European Medicines Agency about the potential danger of blood clots and cerebral vein thrombosis in millions of people receiving experimental gene-based injections. Since then, two of the four injections have been suspended or recalled in Europe and the United States for just that reason. In this episode of Perspectives, Professor Bhakdi explains the science behind the problem, why it is not just limited to the products already suspended, and why in the long term we may be creating dangerously overactive immune systems in billions of unwitting subjects.

Libby Handros & John Kirby

May 4, 2021 - Posted by | Science and Pseudo-Science, Timeless or most popular, Video |

