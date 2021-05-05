Aletho News

Meet Carroll Quigley

 • 10/05/2008 

Description: This week we hear from Carroll Quigley and G. Edward Griffin about a secret society created by Rhodes to spread the British Empire around the world…which is still at work, attempting to set up a world government administered by bankers.

Documentation

Documentation – Dynamic Duo radio program
Time Reference: 01:41
Description: Click here to find the link to the current program of the Dynamic Duo. If you see 1003081 or 1003082, you can download it and listen to James Corbett on Kevin Barrett’s radio program.
Link To: gcnlive.com
Documentation – GCN Live
Time Reference: 01:57
Description: Join GCN Live to get access to the Dynamic Duo podcast archive, where you can download the archived copy of James Corbett’s appearance on the program (Friday, October 3, 2008).
Link To: gcnlive.com
Documentation – Geopoliticalmonitor.com
Time Reference: 03:03
Description: An excellent source of geopolitical news and information. Enter the jcorbett coupon code when you purchase a yearly subscription and you will help fund The Corbett Report.
Link To: GeoPoliticalMonitor
Documentation – Banker Bailout Bill Contains IRS Police State Provision
Time Reference: 04:20
Description: REAL NEWS #1
Link To: Infowars
Documentation – Are we already dining on clones
Time Reference: 06:28
Description: REAL NEWS #2
Link To: Montreal Gazette
Documentation – Depression pill may damage men’s chances of having children.
Time Reference: 07:55
Description: REAL NEWS #3
Link To: MailOnline
Documentation – Bill Clinton DNC Acceptance Address
Time Reference: 09:37
Description: Text and audio of Clinton’s speech in which he name-checks Quigley.
Link To: American Rhetoric
Documentation – Carroll Quigley
Time Reference: 11:55
Description: Basic details of Quigley’s life and career.
Link To: Wikipedia
Documentation – The Anglo-American Establishment
Time Reference: 12:16
Description: One of Quigley’s most well-known and most discussed work.
Link To: Voltairenet.org
Documentation – Tragedy and Hope
Time Reference: 12:22
Description: Quigley’s best known and most-debated work. The quotations cited in this 2008 piece were from this inaccurate reproduction of the book (square bracket interjections, ellipses and all), but the quotations in the 2021 video are from the book as published.
Link To: Archive.org
Documentation – Carroll Quigley interview (1974)
Time Reference: 17:43
Description: A rare interview with the reclusive professor of history. All clips of Quigley in this episode come from this source.
Link To: Archive.org
Documentation – Project for a New American Citizen.
Time Reference: 26:47
Description: Not THAT PNAC. The good one. The student activist one at U of T.
Link To: PNACitizen
Documentation – G. Edward Griffin speech on Carroll Quigley
Time Reference: 27:10
Description: The legendary Griffin gives an excellent talk on the significance of the information presented in Quigley’s work.
Link To: PNACradio
Documentation – Barack Obama lying about his CFR/NAU ties
Time Reference: 40:00
Description: Just like the title says.
Link To: YouTube
Documentation – Alan Greenspan speech at CFR conference
Time Reference: 40:22
Description: Greenspan praising the CFR and Rockefeller’s ability to dictate foreign policy in the States…isn’t that sweet?
Link To: CFR.org
Documentation – Dick Cheney ex-director of CFR talks to David Rockefeller
Time Reference: 40:46
Description: Cheney finds it funny that he lied to his constituents.
Link To: YouTube
Documentation – Breaking the Economy in Order to Fix It
Time Reference: 47:32
Description: The Corbett Report has been reporting on the economic crisis (and how it has been engineered) long before Black Monday.
Link To: The Corbett Report
Documentation – Rockefeller quotation from Bilderberg 1991
Time Reference: 53:40
Description: WARNING: This Rockefeller quotation is almost certainly spurious..
Link To: The Corbett Report

May 5, 2021 - Posted by | Timeless or most popular, Video | , ,

