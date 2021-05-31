The First Pyrrhic Victory of the Vietnam War
Tales of the American Empire | May 27, 2021
The first major battle between the United States Army and the People’s Army of Vietnam occurred in 1965 in the Ia Drang Valley. The US Army’s 7th Cavalry helicoptered into Central Vietnam to search for enemy forces. This led to a major battle that was hailed as a great victory because far more Vietnamese were killed. This was the first in a series of Pyrrhic victories for the United States. A Pyrrhic Victory is term from Roman times that refers to battles that inflict such a devastating toll on the victor that it is tantamount to defeat.
__________________________
Related Tale: “The Illusion Called South Vietnam”; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0B9BM…
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
May 31, 2021 - Posted by aletho | Film Review, Timeless or most popular, Video | United States, Vietnam War
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
Dr. Hodkinson Interview – COVID-19 Vaccines, Infertility & Spike Protein Dangers
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
All British children have plutonium in their teeth, from Sellafield nuclear plant
By Antony Barnett | The Guardian | November 30, 2003
The Government has admitted for the first time that Sellafield ‘is a source of plutonium contamination’ across the country. Public Health Minister Melanie Johnson has revealed that a study funded by the Department of Health discovered that the closer a child lived to Sellafield, the higher the levels of plutonium found in their teeth.
Johnson said: ‘Analysis indicated that concentrations of plutonium… decreased with increasing distance from the west Cumbrian coast and its Sellafield nuclear fuel reprocessing plant – suggesting this plant is a source of plutonium contamination in the wider population.’ Johnson claimed the levels of plutonium are so minute that there is no health risk to the public. But this is disputed by scientists, MPs and environmental campaigners who have called for an immediate inquiry into how one of the world’s most dangerous materials has been allowed to continue to contaminate children’s teeth. There have long been claims of clusters of childhood leukaemia around Sellafield. … continue
About Aletho News’ Name
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 4,644,076 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Nuclear Power Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Bolivia Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem John Kerry Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
Bill Francis on Denmark helped NSA spy on Merk… Martillo on Shocking! – Latest update on a… Martillo on Remains of 215 Canadian indige… brianharryaustralia on Russia Falsely Accused of Hack… The Willpower on Russia Falsely Accused of Hack… Dr. Zuhair Sabbagh on Sheikh Jarrah: Zionism Distill… brianharryaustralia on ‘My youngest son has seen noth… traducteur on ‘My youngest son has seen noth… brianharryaustralia on Biden Is on the Same Page As T… brianharryaustralia on Remains of 215 Canadian indige… redracam on Biden Is on the Same Page As T… brianharryaustralia on Biden Is on the Same Page As T…
Aletho News
- The First Pyrrhic Victory of the Vietnam War May 31, 2021
- Denmark helped NSA spy on Merkel & other European leaders, new reports reveal, as Snowden says Biden was ‘deeply involved’ May 30, 2021
- ‘My youngest son has seen nothing but violence’ – Palestinian activist on life in West Bank village where Israelis killed a child May 30, 2021
- Biden Is on the Same Page As Trump in Maintaining an Anti-Cuba Stance May 30, 2021
- Is a ketogenic diet effective against dementia? May 30, 2021
- Dr. Hodkinson Interview – COVID-19 Vaccines, Infertility & Spike Protein Dangers May 30, 2021
- All British children have plutonium in their teeth, from Sellafield nuclear plant May 30, 2021
- The United States Is a Serial Nuclear Aggressor Whose Moral Bankruptcy Threatens World Peace May 30, 2021
- Russia Falsely Accused of Hacking USAID May 30, 2021
- Remains of 215 Canadian indigenous children found at former residential school May 29, 2021
- Statement from the International Delegation to the 2021 Syrian Presidential Election May 29, 2021
- Ten Killed During Protests in Cali, Colombia Over Past Day May 29, 2021
- Media outlets try to deflect from lab leak theory and censorship May 29, 2021
- New Paper: Masks Achieve Nothing In Terms Of Spread May 29, 2021
- Widespread distribution of ivermectin proves effective in Mexico against COVID-19 May 29, 2021
- Let’s Not Be Sensible, Folks May 29, 2021
- Germ Theory vs Terrain Theory May 29, 2021
- Don’t Be Stupid – Inform Your Decisions May 29, 2021
OffGuardian
Consent Factory
- Greetings from “New Normal” Germany! May 25, 2021
Richie Allen
If Americans Knew
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Solar farms: A toxic blot on the landscape May 30, 2021
- Walrus Makes A Wally Of Olivia Rudgard May 29, 2021
- Climate Armageddon Will Soon Be Here–But Who Will Notice? May 29, 2021
- The boiler ban fiasco and the true cost of net zero-Ross Clark May 29, 2021
Sebastian Rushworth M.D.
- Is a ketogenic diet effective against dementia? May 29, 2021
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
Leave a Reply