Most Americans believe COVID came from Wuhan Lab; a quarter believe it was ‘released on purpose’

Only 13% are still buying that ‘it came naturally from bats’

Most Americans believe that the coronavirus pandemic originated in the Wuhan Institute of Virology, with almost a quarter saying they believe it was released on purpose, according to a YouGov poll.

A total of 58% of Americans agree that its is ‘definitely or probably true’ that the virus came out of the Wuhan lab.

The number represents a nine percent increase on findings from a year ago.

Even 43% of Democrats believe the virus came out of the lab.

Only 13% are still buying the ‘it mutated naturally from bats’ claim.

Indeed, YouGov notes “When it comes to the more specific circumstances of the virus’ emergence, 24% think it was created in a laboratory and was released on purpose, 18% think it was lab-created and escaped by accident, while a further 12% think it was a naturally occurring disease that was being examined in a laboratory but was released by accident.”

This is despite a massive co-ordinated attempt by the establishment media and big-tech to censor and dismiss the lab leak idea as a crazy ‘conspiracy theory’.