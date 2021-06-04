Aletho News

Most Americans believe COVID came from Wuhan Lab; a quarter believe it was ‘released on purpose’

Only 13% are still buying that ‘it came naturally from bats’

By Steve Watson | Summit News | June 4, 2021

Most Americans believe that the coronavirus pandemic originated in the Wuhan Institute of Virology, with almost a quarter saying they believe it was released on purpose, according to a YouGov poll.

A total of 58% of Americans agree that its is ‘definitely or probably true’ that the virus came out of the Wuhan lab.

The number represents a nine percent increase on findings from a year ago.

Even 43% of Democrats believe the virus came out of the lab.

Only 13% are still buying the ‘it mutated naturally from bats’ claim.

Indeed, YouGov notes “When it comes to the more specific circumstances of the virus’ emergence, 24% think it was created in a laboratory and was released on purpose, 18% think it was lab-created and escaped by accident, while a further 12% think it was a naturally occurring disease that was being examined in a laboratory but was released by accident.”

This is despite a massive co-ordinated attempt by the establishment media and big-tech to censor and dismiss the lab leak idea as a crazy ‘conspiracy theory’.

  1. and how many think it came from a US lab?

    Like

    Comment by lex | June 4, 2021 | Reply

    • In essence, the Wuhan Lab is an American Lab.

      Like

      Comment by aletho | June 4, 2021 | Reply

      • “Most Americans believe COVID came from Wuhan Lab; a quarter believe it was ‘released on purpose’’

        Most Americans get their news from the MSM. Who owns the MSM?…….The same people who have bought the Congress(America’s “1%”) Not to mention that ‘evil American’, Rupert Murdoch……….

        Like

        Comment by brianharryaustralia | June 4, 2021 | Reply

      • How is a Chinese Lab in Wuhan, an American Lab?

        Like

        Comment by brianharryaustralia | June 4, 2021 | Reply

        • Between all the various US conduits large sums of dollars were directed at the lab sponsoring coronavirus gain of function research under contract. UK and EU sources as well.

          He who pays the piper calls the tune, and is the cause of the deadly pathogen’s creation.

          It’s not so different from Bhopal.

          Liked by 1 person

          Comment by aletho | June 4, 2021 | Reply

          • Oh, OK, so that’s how it works……thanks.

            Like

            Comment by brianharryaustralia | June 4, 2021 | Reply


