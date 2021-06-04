Top British scientists linked to Covid lab ‘cover-up’

Two of the scientists leading Britain’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic have been implicated in an alleged cover-up of the virus’s origins.

Sir Jeremy Farrar, director of the Wellcome Trust, and Sir Patrick Vallance, formerly president of research and development at the pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and chief scientific adviser to the Government since March 2018, both feature in the ‘Fauci files’, an explosive batch of emails released this week under freedom-of-information legislation in America.

The Wellcome Trust is an immensely wealthy foundation which distributes £1billion annually for global health research. It was formed in 1936 after the death of Sir Henry Wellcome, who founded the company that went on to become GlaxoSmithKline. Farrar also has a position on the UK’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) and is on the board of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, which gave $1billion to Covid-19 vaccine development.

Vallance, who chairs the Government’s expert advisory panel on vaccines, was revealed by the Telegraph last year to have a £600,000 shareholding in GSK, prompting claims of a conflict of interest. He had already cashed in more than £5million worth of shares he received from the company during his tenure there.

Dr Anthony Fauci has for the past 40 years led the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and has been the most public face of the US handling of the crisis.

Despite clashes with President Trump, he is a hero to many, and the emails are being interpreted by some of his supporters in the media as evidence of the huge pressures he faced.

But Tucker Carlson, a Fox News television host and political commentator who has called for a criminal investigation of Fauci’s behaviour, says the emails show that from the beginning, Fauci was worried the public might conclude Covid had originated at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

‘Why would Tony Fauci be so concerned that Americans would conclude that? Possibly because Tony Fauci knew perfectly well that he had funded gain-of-function experiments at that very same laboratory. The emails prove that Fauci lied about this under oath.’

The first email Carlson showed viewers was dated January 31, 2020 – the day the World Health Organisation declared that Covid represented a global health emergency.

It was sent to Fauci late that evening by immunologist Kristian Anderson, of the Scripps Research Institute in California, considered the most influential in the world for its role in scientific advances. It was copied to only one other person – Jeremy Farrar.

Anderson warned that the virus had features which might make it look as if it could have come from a laboratory (as the British vaccines expert Angus Dalgliesh has been trying to tell us for more than a year).

His email said: ‘The unusual features of the virus make up a really small part of the genome (less than 0.1 per cent) so one has to look really closely at all the sequences to see that some of the features (potentially) look engineered.’

The next day, Fauci wrote back: ‘Thanks, Kristian. Talk soon on the call.’

He then sent an urgent email to his deputy, Hugh Auchincloss, marked IMPORTANT. It read: ‘Hugh – it is essential that we speak this AM. Keep your cell phone on . . . Read this paper as well as the email that I will forward to you now. You will have tasks today that must be done.’ The paper was described in the email as: ‘Baric, Shi et al – Nature Medicine – SARS gain of function’.

The article concerned, published in November 2015, was written by Ralph Baric, an immunologist based in the US, and long-term recipient of funds from Fauci’s institute.

It acknowledged Zhengli-Li Shi, of the Wuhan Institute of Virology, as having provided genetic sequences from Chinese bats which were used to construct a chimera virus – a genetically engineered, laboratory creation which the researchers then showed capable of infecting and damaging human tissue.

The paper concluded: ‘On the basis of these findings, scientific review panels may deem similar studies building chimeric viruses based on circulating strains too risky to pursue . . . Together, these data and restrictions represent a crossroads of GOF (gain of function) research concerns: the potential to prepare for and mitigate future outbreaks must be weighed against the risk of creating more dangerous pathogens.’

Carlson commented: ‘We do know that starting early last year, a lot of people at the National Institutes of Health were worried that Covid had not occurred naturally. They were concerned that it had instead been manipulated in a laboratory in China. And yet they seemed determined to hide those facts from the public. Why?

‘On the afternoon of February 1 last year, Fauci held a conference call with several top virologists. Most of the details of that call remain hidden from public view – they have been redacted. We know the call was related to a document entitled “Coronavirus sequence comparison”.

‘Jeremy Farrar, a British physician who runs a major research non-profit, reminded everyone on the call that what they said was top secret.’

An email about the teleconference was sent by Farrar that same afternoon to Fauci and Patrick Vallance, with cc to six others including Paul Schreier, chief operating officer at Wellcome; German virologist Christian Drosten; Dutch virologist Marion Koopmans, and Kristian Anderson.

It carried the warning: ‘Information and discussion is shared in total confidence and not to be shared until agreement on next steps.’

In other emails Farrar, who has publicly promoted the theory that the virus evolved naturally, passed on an article from the website ZeroHedge suggesting the virus might have been created as a bioweapon.

Carlson commented: ‘We now know that is a more plausible explanation than the one we believed at first and were told by the media, which is that the coronavirus came from a pangolin. And yet for the crime of saying that out loud, ZeroHedge was banned from social media platforms. Until recently you were not allowed to suggest that Covid might be man-made. Why couldn’t you suggest that? The factcheckers wouldn’t allow it. Why wouldn’t they? Because Tony Fauci assured the tech monopolies that the coronavirus could not have been man-made. And so the tech monopolies shut down the topic.’

Carlson then replayed a clip from a White House press conference dated April 17, 2020 in which Fauci declared: ‘A group of highly qualified evolutionary biologists looked at the sequences there, and the sequences in bats as they evolve, and the mutation that it took to get to the point where it is now is totally consistent with a jump of a species from an animal to a human.’

Two days later, British scientist Peter Daszak, one of those whom Fauci had funded to conduct the experiments in Wuhan, wrote to thank him for his help in ‘stating that the scientific evidence supports a natural origin for Covid-19 from a bat-to-human spillover, not a lab release from the Wuhan Institute of Virology’.

Daszak, president of the EcoHealth alliance, which has received tens of millions of US taxpayers’ dollars for investigating coronaviruses, is a leading member of a World Health Organisation team whose investigation of the pandemic’s origins was widely regarded as a whitewash when published on March 30. He heads a Lancet committee with the same remit.

British intelligence is now said to be working alongside American counterparts, after President Biden last week ordered an investigation into the lab leak theory, with results to be reported back to him within 90 days.

Will we at last hear a glimmer of truth in all this? Or will the British public as well as nations globally continue to be misled by scientists too embarrassed to own up to their part in the Covid fiasco?

