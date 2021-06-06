Your Guide to The Great Convergence
Corbett • 06/06/2021
Haven’t heard of The Great Convergence yet? Oh, it’s just the plan to merge biology with digital technology and redefine what it means to be human, that’s all. Today on the podcast James covers the biodigital convergence that is already being rolled out and what it means for the future of homo sapiens.
SHOW NOTES:
Corona World Order
Looking Forward to the End of Humanity – #PropagandaWatch
Rewriting the Genetic Code: A Cancer Cure In the Making | Tal Zaks | TEDxBeaconStreet
Welcome to Moderna. We believe mRNA is the “software of life.”
Biodigital Convergence: Bombshell Document Reveals the True Agenda
Policy Horizons Canada about us page
Exploring Biodigital Convergence video
French version of the same video
Kristal van der Elst at World Economic Forum website
Susan Hockfield | The Age of Living Machines: How Biology Will Build the Next Technology Revolution
Biodigital Philosophy, Technological Convergence, and Postdigital Knowledge Ecologies
Lipids, the unsung COVID-19 vaccine component, get investment
Harvard University Professor and Two Chinese Nationals Charged in Three Separate China Related Cases
Lieber Prepares for Impending Trial on Federal Charges As He Battles Incurable Cancer
Ryan Cristian: Infertility Risks Of COVID-19 Injections, Spike Protein Shedding & Pfizer Is Self-Amplifying
