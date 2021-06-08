Is this why the MSM don’t mention Sweden any more?
By Kathy Gyngell | The Conservative Woman | June 8, 2021
WHATEVER happened in Sweden with its policy of no masks and no lockdowns ?
In his latest brilliant video, Ivor Cummins invites us to see. Succinct and logical as ever, it is another must-watch. After making a statement about the official and therefore uncensorable data his analysis draws on – all the links to his evidence are provided – he asks the simple question: Who got the science correct? Ferguson and his big outfit at Imperial College, massively funded by Gates and Big Pharma interests? Or Anders Tegnell, Sweden’s chief epidemiologist, who said he could be judged around this time in 2021? The answer is Sweden, which followed the World Health Organisation’s 2019 pandemic guidelines that Britain threw in the bin.
Cummins goes on to show the real-world risk of death from Covid to be extremely small for those with PCR positive tests and infinitesimal for the rest. Taking Ireland as an example, he shows there is no evidence of excess deaths for the year 2020 and that Covid deaths simply make up a chunk of the normal deaths that would be expected anyway.
You can watch the video here.
The source article for the Sweden Data: https://shahar-26393.medium.com/not-a…
June 8, 2021 - Posted by aletho | Science and Pseudo-Science | Covid-19, Sweden
Who can we trust these days? It’s clear that the MSM have no interest in telling us the truth about ANYTHING. We cannot trust the Media, nor the oligarchs who have ownership of it.
Just like “BIG MONEY” has ruined the American Political system, so it has destroyed trust(if there still was any trust) in what we are fed via our MSM every evening, when we watch the News.
“Conspiracy Theorists” are out there because someone has to question what we are being ‘fed’ , in the Media.
LikeLike
Comment by brianharryaustralia | June 9, 2021 |