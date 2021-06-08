Aletho News

James Corbett Presents to the Corona Investigative Committee

 • 06/07/2021

Reiner Fuellmich and the Corona Investigative Committee interview James Corbett about his investigation into the corona crisis and the future of humanity.

SHOW NOTES:
Biodigital Convergence: Bombshell Document Reveals the True Agenda

How & Why Big Oil Conquered the World

BBC: Human species ‘may split in two’

Colin Powell: Beware the Terror Industrial Complex

Virus-Sized Transistors (Charles Lieber)

Charles Lieber charged

redditor reveals many medical workers in Japan don’t trust the Covid “vaccines”

The Weaponization of Social Media

China and the New World Order

“From a China Traveler” (Rockefeller obituary for Mao)

WHO Cares What Celebrities Think – #PropagandaWatch (WHO hires Hill & Knowlton)

