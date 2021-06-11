Child Sacrifice and deception in the time of the Covidians

By Michael Driver | The Conservative Woman | June 11, 2021 If the Aztecs seem unrecognisably alien to the modern mind, it may be that the modern mind does not recognise itself in the Aztecs. We cannot understand the Aztecs because we do not want to understand ourselves’ – John Gray, The Soul of the Marionette

IN HIS magnificent book Conquistador: Hernan Cortes, King Montezuma and the Last Stand of the Aztecs, historian Buddy Levy describes the reaction of Montezuma to the arrival of the Spanish:

‘After his priests sacrificed a dozen children, believing that the survival of the universe depended on them, Montezuma would kneel before flickering firelight and pray for vision, for truth.’ When Montezuma allowed Cortes into the shrine to witness scenes no European had ever seen, Cortes was disgusted. He declared the Aztec idols ‘not gods, but evil things . . . devils’. Montezuma was defiant: ‘We hold them to be very good. They give us health and rain and crops and weather, fertility and all the victories we desire. So we are bound to worship them and sacrifice to them . . . Say nothing more against them.’

On June 3 the MHRA (Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency) approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 ‘vaccine’ in children aged 12-15. According to the BMJ, only eight children are recorded in the official Covid fatalities data, all with known serious pre-existing conditions.

If we ‘vaccinate’ the 5 million 12-15-year-olds in this country dozens, potentially hundreds, will die as a direct result. All this for an illness which poses no threat to them and for which there is not a single example in the entire world of a child passing Covid to a teacher in the classroom environment.

To which gods are we sacrificing these children? The god of ‘Health Security’? Aztecs selected the children to sacrifice. Ours will come randomly from the population. Does that make it any better? Are we absolved because it is a function of our naivety? What superstition has enthralled our population that we would re-enact the rituals of a long-dead civilisation? The superstition that the vaccine is some sort of panacea? Can anyone reading this believe I have just typed this paragraph?

We have all been deceived by the politicians, the media and the pharmaceutical companies. The legerdemain is the confounding of absolute and relative risk in the minds of the population. Like all great cons the deception is in plain sight but the mark doesn’t want to see it. In my view one of the reasons may be because we are dealing with maths and it’s not immediately easy to understand. When the maths isn’t straightforward we find ourselves back in 5th period on a Friday afternoon and we just switch off. I’m going to set myself up for a massive fall by attempting to simplify the hated maths and expose the con:

In a world where I have £1 and you have £2, in ‘relative’ terms you are 100 per cent better off than me but in ‘absolute’ terms neither of us is rich. ‘Relative’ matters in the sample of me and you, ‘absolute’ when we live in the real world population.

The pharmaceutical companies claim about 95 per cent efficacy for their vaccines. However they are quoting relative not absolute efficacy. It’s the same principle as the simple example above, just like in the real world where your having one pound more than me is largely irrelevant. If you take a vaccine with about 1 per cent absolute efficacy, you are not much more protected than me. Both these numbers are taken from the actual clinical trial submissions of the pharmaceutical companies.

Now if I stand to make billions (trillions?) which number do I want you to focus on? The 95 per cent or the 1 per cent? Deception is as old as the earliest life forms. The difference here is that the con is being run on the entire planet, and we’re all the marks.

Back to John Gray: ‘Civilisation and barbarism are not different kinds of society. They are found – intertwined – whenever human beings come together.’ This is true whether the civilisation be Aztec or Covidian. A future historian may compare the superstition of the Aztec to those of the Covidian. The ridiculous masks, the ineffective lockdowns, the cult-like obedience to authority. It’s almost too perfect that Aztec nobility identified themselves by walking with a flower held under the nose.

Human beings are the only species that kills in pursuit of utopias, the most absurd of which is that we can exist outside nature, controlling the position of every molecule in the universe or every virus on the planet. A utopia where we face no risk upon leaving our homes. This is no less a delusion than the magical thinking employed by the Aztecs. Almost the entire population of the West has been deceived into the worship of a false god which demands human sacrifice. Five hundred years after child sacrifice ended in Mexico, does Boris Johnson want to be known as the Montezuma of the 21st century?