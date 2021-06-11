ICAN’S FAUCI EMAILS MAKE WAVES
The Highwire | June 11, 2021
The Informed Consent Action Network went from reporting the news, to being the news last week after releasing 3,000 pages of Toni Fauci emails to the public. Here’s a breakdown of some of the most incriminating correspondence we’ve uncovered so far.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
June 11, 2021 - Posted by aletho | Deception, Science and Pseudo-Science, Timeless or most popular, Video | Covid-19, United States
1 Comment »
Leave a Reply Cancel reply
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
ICAN’S FAUCI EMAILS MAKE WAVES
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
Book Review
Nullifying the First Amendment
By Jacob G. Hornberger | FFF | June 9, 2021
Whenever some foreign regime that is independent of the U.S. Empire goes after dissenters, U.S. officials trot out the First Amendment to show how different the United States is. Here, people are free to criticize government officials without fear of being put in jail or otherwise punished for exercising their free speech rights, they proudly point out.
However, what goes unexplained in such pious proclamations is why so many leading executives in big American companies remain silent when it comes to America’s foreign wars, foreign interventions, coups, alliances with dictators, torture, mass secret surveillance, indefinite detention, denial of due process, Gitmo, state-sponsored assassinations, and other dark-side activities of the U.S. national-security establishment.
The reason is that every one of those executives knows that federal officials are able to retaliate against them in indirect ways for criticizing their policies and operations. Such indirect methods of retaliation can consist of IRS audits, regulatory harassment, denial of applications for mergers and acquisitions, non-renewal of radio and television licenses, and even the threat of disclosure of personal secrets acquired through secret surveillance of emails and telephone records.
A good example of free speech nullification involved President Lyndon Johnson, soon after he became president after the assassination of President Kennedy. Johnson’s indirect nullification of the First Amendment is set forth in Robert Caro’s book The Passage of Power. … continue
About Aletho News’ Name
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 4,682,194 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Nuclear Power Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Bolivia Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem John Kerry Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
brianharryaustralia on At G7, Joe Biden and Boris Joh… brianharryaustralia on ICAN’S FAUCI EMAILS MAKE … traducteur on Israeli forces shoot dead 16-y… brianharryaustralia on Israeli forces shoot dead 16-y… michael on Israeli forces shoot dead 16-y… RudyM on THIRD member of FDA advisory b… Pip on How Did a Disease With no Symp… Pip on Child Sacrifice and deception… 5 dancing shlomos on Crackdown on Capitol riot ‘ter… Bill Francis on Pentagon Gave $39 MILLION To D… Vladimir on Lawmakers demand answers on Fa… Bill Francis on Lawmakers demand answers on Fa…
Aletho News
- ICAN’S FAUCI EMAILS MAKE WAVES June 12, 2021
- At G7, Joe Biden and Boris Johnson sign charter committing to defend against “disinformation” June 12, 2021
- Poland wants to end political censorship online June 12, 2021
- SUCCESS IS CONFRONTATION June 12, 2021
- Israeli forces shoot dead 16-year-old Palestinian boy June 11, 2021
- THIRD member of FDA advisory body resigns, calls Alzheimer’s drug approval ‘worst in recent US history’ June 11, 2021
- Child Sacrifice and deception in the time of the Covidians June 11, 2021
- There were several reasons why it was critical for the conspirators to maintain the coverup that Covid came from wildlife June 11, 2021
- BBC Victoria Falls Complaint Escalated June 11, 2021
- Is a “Climate Lockdown” on the horizon? June 11, 2021
- Nullifying the First Amendment June 11, 2021
- Will Congressional quest for answers on Brazil’s Operation Lava Jato reveal it as yet another CIA coup? June 11, 2021
- Sorry Ukraine, US won’t be riding to your rescue: Essential wake-up call to Kiev, ending years of delusion June 10, 2021
- Lawmakers demand answers on Facebook censorship at behest of Biden administration June 10, 2021
- No EUA for COVID vaccines in children 5 to 11 years old: the case has not been made June 10, 2021
- Pentagon Gave $39 MILLION To Dr. Peter Daszak’s EcoHealth Alliance June 10, 2021
- Canada becoming an actual death camp June 10, 2021
- Kentucky Judge Invalidates All of Governor Bashear’s State of Emergency Actions June 10, 2021
OffGuardian
- How the Unthinkable Became Thinkable June 12, 2021
- The NHS just changed how they count Covid “cases”…here’s why. June 11, 2021
- Is a “Climate Lockdown” on the horizon? June 10, 2021
Consent Factory
- Greetings from “New Normal” Germany! May 25, 2021
Richie Allen
If Americans Knew
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- May snaps long-standing streak for strong tornadoes in US June 11, 2021
- BBC–12 Years Of Covering Up Climategate June 11, 2021
- The Economic Costs Of Climate Change–Swiss Re June 10, 2021
- BBC Victoria Falls Complaint Escalated June 10, 2021
Sebastian Rushworth M.D.
- Can asymptomatic people spread covid-19? June 6, 2021
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
That video keeps breaking up(or is it my computer?)
LikeLike
Comment by brianharryaustralia | June 11, 2021 |