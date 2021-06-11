Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

ICAN’S FAUCI EMAILS MAKE WAVES

The Highwire | June 11, 2021

The Informed Consent Action Network went from reporting the news, to being the news last week after releasing 3,000 pages of Toni Fauci emails to the public. Here’s a breakdown of some of the most incriminating correspondence we’ve uncovered so far.

June 11, 2021 - Posted by | Deception, Science and Pseudo-Science, Timeless or most popular, Video | ,

1 Comment »

  1. That video keeps breaking up(or is it my computer?)

    Like

    Comment by brianharryaustralia | June 11, 2021 | Reply


Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous |