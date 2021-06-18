Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

Willem Engel Interview – The Fight For Freedom In The COVID Age & The Battle For Our Very Humanity

By Taylor Hudak | The Last American Vagabond | June 16, 2021

Joining me today is scientist and activist Willem Engel, here to discuss his ongoing legal efforts to fight back against what many are referring to as  ‘crimes against humanity’ being committed under the guise of fighting COVID-19 – and rightly so – as well as what’s at the center of this battle, and that is the fight for humanity itself.

(https://www.rokfin.com/TLAVagabond)
(https://odysee.com/@TLAVagabond:5)
(https://www.bitchute.com/channel/24yVcta8zEjY/)

Source Links:

https://viruswaarheid.nl

https://www.irishtimes.com/topics/topics-7.1213540?article=true&tag_person=Willem+Engel

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-56084466

https://www.dutchnews.nl/news/2021/02/police-backpedal-on-congratulations-for-curfew-court-case-win/

https://netherlandsnewslive.com/virus-truth-leader-willem-engel-must-go-to-court-for-sedition-inland/118325/

June 18, 2021 - Posted by | Civil Liberties, Science and Pseudo-Science | ,

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous |