Germany bans Hamas flag, citing rise in anti-Semitism
MEMO | June 21, 2021
Germany has agreed to ban the flag of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, citing a sharp rise in anti-Semitic incidents following Israel’s recent assault on the Gaza Strip.
According to a report by the German newspaper Welt am Sonntag, the plan to ban the flag of the group which was voted into government in free elections in 2006, was initially proposed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s ruling Christian Democratic Union party (CDU).
After first opposing the ban due to constitutional concerns, its coalition partner – the centre-left Social Democratic Party – finally gave its backing to the decision.
Thorsten Frei, the deputy parliamentary spokesman for the CDU, is reported to have stated: “We do not want the flags of terrorist organizations to be waved on German soil.” He called the ban a “clear signal to our Jewish citizens.”
The move comes after Germany’s Central Council of Jews called for increased protection of the country’s Jewish community and the cracking down on pro-Palestinian protestors last month, particularly following pro-Palestinian protests across Europe which many said were anti-Semitic.
The ban on Hamas’ flag comes over a year after Berlin banned the political wing of the Lebanon-based Hezbollah and its activities. Months after that ban, it was revealed that the United States pressured the German government into enacting it.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
June 21, 2021 - Posted by aletho | Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism | Germany, Hamas, Israel, Palestine, Zionism
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
INFORMED CONSENT AND REPRODUCTIVE TOXICITY OF VACCINES
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
Book Review
Fear Is Contagious and Used to Control You
By Dr. Joseph Mercola | June 18, 2021
Governments are using fear to control and manipulate their citizens. That has now been admitted by members of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Behavior (SPI-B), a subcommittee that advises the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) in the U.K. And they should know, because they advocated for it, and now say it was a regrettable mistake. As reported by The Telegraph, May 14, 2021:1
“Scientists on a committee that encouraged the use of fear to control people’s behavior during the COVID pandemic have admitted its work was ‘unethical’ and ‘totalitarian.’ Members of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Behavior (SPI-B) expressed regret about the tactics in a new book about the role of psychology in the Government’s COVID-19 response.
SPI-B warned in March last year that ministers needed to increase ‘the perceived level of personal threat’ from COVID-19 because ‘a substantial number of people still do not feel sufficiently personally threatened.’
Gavin Morgan, a psychologist on the team, said: ‘Clearly, using fear as a means of control is not ethical. Using fear smacks of totalitarianism. It’s not an ethical stance for any modern government. By nature I am an optimistic person, but all this has given me a more pessimistic view of people.’”
Psychological Warfare Is Real
The Telegraph quotes several of the SPI-B members, all of whom are also quoted in the newly released book, “A State of Fear: How the UK Government Weaponised Fear During the Covid-19 Pandemic,” written by Laura Dodsworth… continue
About Aletho News’ Name
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 4,709,241 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Nuclear Power Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Bolivia Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem John Kerry Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
wteach64 on Have the Great Reset Technocra… wteach64 on Majority of Physicians Decline… Bill Francis on Coronavirus Gives a Dangerous… brianharryaustralia on How Deadly is COVID? Real Scie… brianharryaustralia on Georgia Secretary of State Fin… brianharryaustralia on Chinese drillers announce two… Pip on Brett Weinstein streams with O… roberthstiver on Chinese drillers announce two… roberthstiver on How Deadly is COVID? Real Scie… roberthstiver on Manufacturing (New Normal)… roberthstiver on What I Know and Don’t Know abo… roberthstiver on Brett Weinstein streams with O…
Aletho News
- America’s Soup-Brained President Says The US Never Interferes In Other Countries’ Elections June 21, 2021
- Palestine denounces UN for whitewashing Israeli crimes against Palestinian children June 21, 2021
- Germany bans Hamas flag, citing rise in anti-Semitism June 21, 2021
- Fear Is Contagious and Used to Control You June 21, 2021
- Delete that Tweet! Twitter Censors Journalism June 21, 2021
- Brett Weinstein streams with Odysee after YouTube suspension June 20, 2021
- Chinese drillers announce two MASSIVE oil & gas discoveries in Northwest China June 20, 2021
- Manufacturing (New Normal) “Reality” June 20, 2021
- Georgia Secretary of State Finally Admits 2020 Election Foul Play in Atlanta June 20, 2021
- How Deadly is COVID? Real Science vs Media Hype June 20, 2021
- INFORMED CONSENT AND REPRODUCTIVE TOXICITY OF VACCINES June 20, 2021
- Majority of Physicians Decline COVID Shots, according to Survey June 20, 2021
- What I Know and Don’t Know about SARS-CoV-2 Virus June 20, 2021
- Have the Great Reset Technocrats Really Thought This Through? Evil: Between Depopulation & Neuralink June 19, 2021
- An Essential Journey June 19, 2021
- Smashed Houses, Crushed Orchards, A Trail of Unrestrained Malice June 19, 2021
- US approves replenishment of Israel’s Iron Dome after Gaza defeat June 19, 2021
- Zionist Ethnic Cleansing in Sheikh Jarrah Neighborhood and the Silwan Village June 19, 2021
OffGuardian
- What I know (and don’t know) about SARS-CoV-2 June 20, 2021
- An Essential Journey June 19, 2021
- Eugenics, The Fourth Industrial Revolution and the Clash of Two Systems June 19, 2021
Consent Factory
- Manufacturing (New Normal) “Reality” June 20, 2021
Richie Allen
- Enid Blyton Saved My Life. Thank God For Her June 17, 2021
- Scientist: “Herd Immunity Impossible Until We Vaccinate Children” June 17, 2021
- Hancock: “We Have No Duty Of Care At All To Vaccine Refuseniks!” June 16, 2021
- I Am Unsullied – I Will Not Be Made Impure June 15, 2021
If Americans Knew
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- The Most Intense Typhoons June 21, 2021
- How David King Misled To Parliament June 21, 2021
- David King Crawls Back Out Of Woodwork June 20, 2021
- Potty SNP Minister Thinks He Can Turn Off England’s Electricity June 20, 2021
No Tricks Zone
Sebastian Rushworth M.D.
- Can vitamin C prevent heart disease? June 13, 2021
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
Leave a Reply