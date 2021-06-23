Yemenis slam US seizure of resistance website domains
By Abdullatif Al-washali | Press TV | June 24, 2021
Sana’a – The US Justice Department committed a new flagrant violation of the freedom of the press and blocked several regional outlets’ websites including the Yemeni channel al-Masirah and Iran’s Press TV claiming they are linked to what it calls Iranian disinformation efforts.
Yemenis condemned this move saying it proves that the US calls for freedom of speech are lies. Yemen’s Ministry of Information said the US government seizure of a few websites confirmed the strength of the media of the resistance and proved that these websites revealed the true face of the US including its participation in the brutal Saudi war on Yemen.
Ali al-Share’e the manager of al-Masirah website said this move revealed the weakness of the US even though it owns thousands of media outlets.
Experts believe that this step is part of a media war of the US government against the media outlets of the resistance. They said these attacks will persist and the resistance axis should be ready for further violations.
Yemenis say the freedom of speech is a fundamental right for all free people of the world and the United States has no right to deny individuals or communities this right. They believe that such attacks will promote the free media outlets to continue exposing the US policies.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
June 23, 2021 - Posted by aletho | Full Spectrum Dominance | United States, Yemen
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
WTC 1993 was an FBI job
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
Book Review
New evidence reveals John McCain and other Vietnam War POWs may have lied about being tortured
By Paul Glatz, Jeremy Kuzmarov and Steve Brown | Covert Action Magazine | June 21, 2021
Collusion by the White House, the Pentagon, and the mainstream media resulted in disparagement, denial, and suppression of eyewitness testimony confirming that most POWs were actually well-treated by their North Vietnamese captors (in contrast to the brutal torture and death often meted out to North Vietnamese POWs by U.S. forces).
When numerous U.S. POWs began to understand the truth about the war they had been fighting, they spoke out against it—voluntarily—as an act of conscience. But they were cynically portrayed as traitors, turncoats and “camp rats,” their reputations and lives destroyed, driving many to despair and even suicide.
Among the few memories that most Americans still retain of the Vietnam War—now nearly 60 years in the past—one of the most vivid centers around the torture suffered by Senator John McCain at the hands of his brutal Vietnamese captors while a prisoner of war in Hanoi’s Hoa Lo prison (AKA The Hanoi Hilton).
This story has been told, retold, and continually burnished countless times by admiring media interviews and a flood of books and memoirs, including several by McCain himself.
Another memory of the war, still believed by millions of Americans, is that hundreds or even thousands of American soldiers classified as MIA (Missing in Action) are actually being held and tortured in secret North Vietnamese POW camps, callously abandoned by our government and desperately praying to be rescued—preferably in a Hollywood-style rescue by Chuck Norris or Sylvester Stallone, who starred in the spate of Commie-hating blockbuster movies inspired by their plight.
This belief is continually reinforced by POW/MIA flags which fly at every post office, and a ready supply of new books and movies, such as the 2018 release of the film M.I.A. A Greater Evil.
But both memories of the Vietnam War are false memories. However passionately believed, they were cynically manufactured fantasies implanted in all-too-willing American minds for political purposes.
How and why these counter-factual beliefs were so successfully foisted on the American public is the subject of the new myth-shattering book by Tom Wilber and Jerry Lembcke, Dissenting POWs: From Vietnam’s Hoa Lo Prison to America Today (New York: Monthly Review Press, 2021). … continue
About Aletho News’ Name
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 4,716,791 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Nuclear Power Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Bolivia Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem John Kerry Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
Aletho News
- Yemenis slam US seizure of resistance website domains June 24, 2021
- Report: Vaccinated Are Nearly 6 Times More Likely to Die From COVID Variant June 23, 2021
- What is Biden’s “Build Back Better World” (B3W)? June 23, 2021
- New evidence reveals John McCain and other Vietnam War POWs may have lied about being tortured June 23, 2021
- 153 Houston Methodist hospital network employees fired or quit after refusing coronavirus vaccination June 23, 2021
- Documents reveal CIA support for anti-Iranian propaganda film Argo June 23, 2021
- Russian forces block US military patrol in northeast Syria June 23, 2021
- Biden Forces Steal 32 Additional Trucks Loaded with Syrian Wheat June 23, 2021
- Change in the Middle East? June 22, 2021
- Illegal DNRs, ventilators and involuntary euthanasia June 22, 2021
- ‘White privilege’ may dominate the debate over underachieving poor white pupils, but it misses the real culprit June 22, 2021
- The anti-Covid pill Big Pharma doesn’t want you to have June 22, 2021
- How COVID lockdowns failed to protect the vulnerable but fattened up the laptop privileged ‘café latte’ class June 22, 2021
- Hancock: “Very Significant Flu Vaccine Drive This Winter!” June 22, 2021
- America’s Frontline Doctors scrambled for new host after WebFlow pulled support due to Amazon “misinformation” rule June 22, 2021
- ‘Safe vaccine’ pledges are on ever shakier ground June 22, 2021
- HOW DID THE GLOBAL WARMING SCAM SURVIVE “CLIMATEGATE”? June 22, 2021
- Brazilian court clears ex-President Lula of corruption charges in another legal win June 21, 2021
OffGuardian
- Toxic Corporations Are Destroying the Planet’s Soil June 23, 2021
- WATCH: A Brief History of Hopium June 23, 2021
- Illegal DNRs, ventilators & involuntary euthanasia June 22, 2021
Consent Factory
- Manufacturing (New Normal) “Reality” June 20, 2021
Richie Allen
If Americans Knew
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Offshore Wind “Virtually Subsidy Free”- Justin Rowlatt June 23, 2021
- IEA’s Net Zero By 2050 Report: Credible Roadmap Or Unhinged Advocacy? June 23, 2021
- Why Everything They Said About Solar Was Wrong-Michael Shellenberger June 23, 2021
- No, NASA, Earth Has NOT Been Trapping Heat at an Alarming New Rate June 23, 2021
No Tricks Zone
Sebastian Rushworth M.D.
- How well do doctors understand probability? June 23, 2021
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
Leave a Reply