NOVA SCOTIA FEARS PEOPLE GATHERING AND SPREADING THE TRUTH
Lockdowns are being used for prevention of free discourse
Fact Seekers | June 28, 2021
They finally admit it.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
June 29, 2021 - Posted by aletho | Civil Liberties, Full Spectrum Dominance, Science and Pseudo-Science, Timeless or most popular, Video | Canada, Human rights
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
The Empire Enters the Cocaine Trade
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
Book Review
American Medicine, American Malfeasance
By Dr. Gary Null and Richard Gale | Global Research | June 26, 2021
… A decade ago, we teamed up with three board-certified physicians to undertake the task to review the peer-reviewed literature in order to recalculate the statistics from many branches of medicine in order to arrive at a more realistic casualty rate due to medical error. We began with a basic question. Do the current standards of American medical practice and its supporting science prove that the recommended therapies and healthcare protocols – whether drugs, surgery, diagnostic methods, medical devices, etc – are actually effective? And if so, at what cost to the patients’ health and well-being?
Our results and final conclusions were startling and culminated in the release of a widely read and referenced book, Death by Medicine. We made every effort to avoid editorial commentary to our findings. We decided to only report the statistics and facts with our calculations. The fact that our data placed iatrogenic error as the number one cause of death in America was alone sufficient. What was novel in our analysis was that we included preventable deaths, such as certain infections and severe nutrient deficiency, which could have been easily corrected by clinicians and medical personnel if viable prevention programs had been part of our healthcare system. After publication the book was sent to hundreds of journalists, federal officials and non-profit medical organizations. It was completely ignored by the orthodoxy; however, it became increasingly popular among alternative and complementary medical physicians who were already fully aware of the structural dangers to public health within conventional medical care.
Revisiting American medicine’s legacy of iatrogenic deaths is now more crucial than ever because the same behaviors that have contributed to the nation’s leading cause of death are being repeated during the Covid-19 pandemic. … Read full article
About Aletho News’ Name
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 4,728,988 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Nuclear Power Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Bolivia Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem John Kerry Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
brianharryaustralia on Consent? What’s that? Th… Bill Francis on HMS Defender Versus The Russia… brianharryaustralia on The Empire Enters the Cocaine… brianharryaustralia on HMS Defender Versus The Russia… brianharryaustralia on Scientific American magazine r… brianharryaustralia on Illegal settlers may drag Isra… Sparrow on Illegal settlers may drag Isra… brianharryaustralia on Why The WHO Faked A Pandemic –… Sparrow on Illegal settlers may drag Isra… Sparrow on Illegal settlers may drag Isra… 5 dancing shlomos on How to Handle a Zionist Defama… Jimbkelly on Doctor fired from University o…
Aletho News
- Consent? What’s that? The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is spying on you. June 29, 2021
- Biden administration to “encourage” private companies to use vaccine passports June 29, 2021
- U.N. Rejects Its Own Data to Claim ‘Climate Change’ Threatens Mass Starvation in Madagascar June 28, 2021
- How to Handle a Zionist Defamation Campaign June 28, 2021
- Illegal settlers may drag Israel into a war it cannot handle June 28, 2021
- Scientific American magazine removes article detailing Israeli crimes against Palestinians June 28, 2021
- Iraq PM strongly condemns US raids on PMU forces as ‘flagrant violation’ of country’s sovereignty June 28, 2021
- Britain wants to turn Ukraine into its stronghold but now realizes its limitations in the Black Sea June 28, 2021
- HMS Defender Versus The Russian Military: The Danger of Believing Your Own Propaganda June 28, 2021
- American Medicine, American Malfeasance June 28, 2021
- The Empire Enters the Cocaine Trade June 28, 2021
- Hypocritical Gospel according to the Covidians June 28, 2021
- Re-Evaluating Mask Mandates Part II: Exposing the “Assumption-Led Claim” June 28, 2021
- GP with the courage to say No to vaccines June 28, 2021
- Conflict of Interest in WHO Recommendation Against Ivermectin June 27, 2021
- China and the Supply Chain: A Comment on the June 2021 White House Review June 27, 2021
- Anti-war US Senator Mike Gravel passes at 91 June 27, 2021
- Russian foreign ministry mocks ‘discovery’ of docs linked to UK navy’s Crimea incursion June 27, 2021
OffGuardian
- Pseudopandemic June 29, 2021
- 16 Covid-Skeptic Memes to Get You Through the Day – Part 6 June 28, 2021
- Alien Minds and the Will to Believe June 28, 2021
Consent Factory
- Manufacturing (New Normal) “Reality” June 20, 2021
Richie Allen
- I’ve Been Saying It For A Year – Climate Lockdowns Are Coming June 24, 2021
- Children With “Locked-In Trauma” Prescribed Antidepressants June 24, 2021
- Here Comes New Delta+ Variant Just In Time To Delay Freedom Again June 23, 2021
- Philippines President: “Have The Vaccine Or I Will Jail You!” June 22, 2021
If Americans Knew
- Israeli war planes vs Palestinian balloons, kites & rockets June 29, 2021
- Democratic primaries will reveal party’s debate on Israel June 22, 2021
- Israeli troops shoot dead young Palestinian mother June 18, 2021
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- ‘Prepare for the populist backlash, if Net Zero becomes an elite project’ June 28, 2021
- Then And Now In Stoke on Trent June 28, 2021
- Harrabin Panics Over Oregon Heatwave–( It’s Weather, Roger!) June 28, 2021
- Robert Felix Of Ice Age Now Sadly Passes Away June 27, 2021
No Tricks Zone
Sebastian Rushworth M.D.
- How well do doctors understand probability? June 23, 2021
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
Leave a Reply