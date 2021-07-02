Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

YouTube CENSORED the Senate! | “Crime of the Century”

Matt Orfalea | June 13, 2021

YouTube censored a U.S. Senate committee hearing, doctors, journalists, and a U.S. Senator, for discussing evidence suggesting a cheap and widely available drug may help prevent and treat a deadly disease in the middle of a pandemic.

The data: https://covid19criticalcare.com/wp-co…

Recent studies: https://covid19criticalcare.com/iverm…

Support me on Patreon! ▶https://patreon.com/Orf

DISCLAIMER: This is a story about censorship, NOT medical advice.

July 2, 2021 - Posted by | Science and Pseudo-Science, Timeless or most popular, Video | ,

1 Comment »

  1. More evidence that “BIG MONEY” and “BIG CORPORATE POWER”, have taken complete control over the USA government, and the New Internet Oligarchs are “In Bed Together” in Censoring THE TRUTH………

    Americans MUST TAKE their Country Back from these “White Ants” in the system…….

    Like

    Comment by brianharryaustralia | July 2, 2021 | Reply


Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous |