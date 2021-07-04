Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

Facebook blocks #Revolution hashtag on July 4th weekend

By Cindy Harper | Reclaim the Net | July 4, 2021

Facebook users are blocked from the hashtag #Revolution. The timing of the censorship is rather suspect considering this the 4th of July Weekend, a commemoration of the declaration of independence, which was brought about by the revolutionary wars.

If you search #Revolution on Facebook, you get the following message:

“Posts with #Revolution are temporarily hidden here. Some content in those posts goes against our Community Standards.”

Clicking the “Learn more” link on the warning redirects you to Facebook’s long page of Community Standards, not an explanation on why #Revolution is censored.

Even more confusing is that the platform allows you to include #Revolution in your post. What is the point of being allowed to type something you cannot see/search?

“Welcome to the re-education of America on Independence Day weekend…” Congressman Thomas Massie commented, showing the censorship.

I

July 4, 2021 - Posted by | Civil Liberties, Full Spectrum Dominance | ,

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous |