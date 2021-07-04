Aletho News

VITAMIN C: THE NEXT BANNED TOPIC?

Peak Prosperity | June 25, 2021

Dr. Kory just bared it all on Joe Rogan. But there’s more from this world famous doctor…

What tips can increase your odds of surviving your next trip to the hospital? And will Vitamin C be the next banned topic? Get 40 minutes here, then come to our site www.PeakProsperity.com for the rest.

See also:

JRE #1671 – BRET WEINSTEIN & DR. PIERRE KORY

The Joe Rogan Experience | June 23, 2021

Dr. Pierre Kory is an ICU and lung specialist who is an expert on the use of the drug ivermectin to treat COVID-19. Bret Weinstein is an evolutionary biologist, visiting fellow at Princeton, host of the DarkHorse podcast, and co-author (with his wife, Heather Heying) of the forthcoming “A Hunter-Gatherer’s Guide to the 21st Century.”

https://jrelibrary.com/1671-bret-weinstein-dr-pierre-kory/

