US/Western Supported Israeli Apartheid Viciousness

Documentation of Israeli crimes of war, against humanity, atrocities, and other forms of state-sponsored brutality since establishment of the Jewish state could fill countless blood-drenched volumes.

Below are a few examples, a snapshot of infinitely greater Jewish state viciousness.

On Sunday, the Middle East Eye reported the following:

Palestinian Mohammed Hassan, aged-21, is one of the latest victims of Israeli state-sponsored murder.

Hassan and Palestinian construction workers finished their daily “work… on Mohammed’s new family home… under construction for months… when suddenly they came under attack (by) (d)ozens of armed” settler extremists.

They threw rocks at Mohammed’s home and tried to break in violently.

Moments later IDF soldiers arrived on the scene.

According to Mohammed’s uncle Murad:

They “surrounded the house and completely blocked it off, not letting anyone in or out of the area as they watched the settlers continue the attack,” adding:

“Some of the workers managed to escape, but one of them was shot in the leg with a rubber bullet.”

After locking his house doors, Mohammed went to the rooftop.

In defense of his home, he threw rocks at settlers to drive them away.

According to Murad, “settlers were throwing stones at him from every direction, and when he tried to defend himself, the soldiers shot at him with live ammunition.”

“Three bullets (struck him in) the chest.”

“All we could see was him fall(ing) over, and we heard him yelling to us ‘I got shot, I got shot!’ ”

Remaining on the scene, soldiers prevented Mohammed from getting medical help when “doctors and nurses” arrived.

He was justifiably defending himself and his home from unprovoked settler violence when soldiers “killed him,” said Murad, adding:

While bleeding to death unattended, settlers broke into his home and “were hitting and kicking” him.

Israeli authorities seized his body refused to return him for burial.

They defied reality by accusing him of attacking settlers.

They turned truth on its head by “accusing him of a crime,” Murad explained.

According to UN data, 771 incidents of settler violence against Palestinians and destruction of their property were documented last year.

Ruthless Israeli regimes support what no just societies tolerate.

On June 30, B’Tselem explained a fatal incident that took the life of Husam ‘Asayrah weeks earlier, saying:

Around two dozen settlers (some masked and armed) and 10 soldiers invaded at ‘Asirah al-Qibiliyah village in Nablus District.

Village residents were attacked with stones.

In self-defense, they threw back at attackers.

Defending them, soldiers fired warning shots “and hurled tear gas canisters and stun grenades at residents to disperse them rather than (aggressive) settlers,” B’Tselem explained, adding:

Palestinian property was damaged. As residents continued to defend themselves, soldiers fired live ammunition.

Uninvolved in defensive stone-throwing, “Husam ‘Asayrah (aged-19) was hit in the chest while standing by the fence of a village home about 200 meters from the soldiers.”

Another resident (aged-25)) was hit in the thigh while running away from the soldiers.”

Both “men were driven away in private cars and detained at ‘Awarta Checkpoint for 10 minutes before being transferred to an ambulance that evacuated them to a hospital in Nablus.”

“Asayrah underwent surgery and resuscitation attempts, but was pronounced dead a short while later.”

A separate incident near ‘Asirah al-Qibliyah and neighboring Palestinian villages involved soldiers and settlers assaulting and killing one resident, wounding another.

B’Tselem stressed that incidents like the above happen regularly in Occupied Palestine “as part of Israeli… policy to drive Palestinians out and take over their land.”

On Sunday, the Gaza-based Palestinian Center for Human Rights (PCHR) explained the following:

The previous evening, extremist settlers — protected by soldiers — “attacked Palestinian houses.”

Mohammed Farid Ali Hassan (aged-20) went to the rooftop of his home to defend it.

Using live ammunition, soldiers shot him in the chest.

Palestinians arriving on the scene were also fired on with live ammunition, rubber-coated steel bullets, stun grenades, and tear gas.

One Palestinian was seriously wounded. Hours later, Hassan was pronounced dead from his wounds.

The PCHR minced no words, “condemn(ing)” what happened.

Like many futile times before, it “call(ed) on the international community to move urgently to stop the Israeli occupation’s crimes…”

It “renew(ed) its call on the High Contracting Parties to the Fourth Geneva Convention to uphold their commitments under common Article 1 to the four Geneva Conventions to respect and to ensure respect for the Convention in all circumstances,” adding:

“PCHR believes that the international community is involved in a conspiracy of silence that encourages Israel to continue its violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law.”

Countless thousands of incidents like the above against nonthreatening Palestinians reflect state-sponsored Israeli viciousness.

It’s how the scourge of Zionist tyranny operates — unaccountably because of US/Western support for and complicity with its high crimes against peace and the rule of law.