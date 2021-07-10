John McAfee’s Wife Claims Spanish Authorities Are Overseeing a “Cover Up” of His Death

“They have something to hide.”

John McAfee’s wife claims that Spanish authorities are engaged in a “cover-up” of the software tycoon’s death by withholding information.

McAfee was found dead in his Barcelona jail cell last month after a Spanish court ruled that he would be extradited to the U.S., where he faced the rest of his life in jail for tax evasion.

Widower Janice McAfee continues to insist that foul play could have been involved, tweeting that authorities are dragging their feet on releasing information.

“There has been no since (sic) of urgency from the various Spanish authorities involved in the investigation into John’s death and there is clearly a cover up happening here concerning the events surrounding his death,” wrote McAfee.

“We have not received the death certificate, the official autopsy report or the official report from the prison,” she added. “I understand that things take time but the lack of cooperation from the Spanish authorities only confirms our suspicions that they have something to hide.”

Both Janice McAfee and the tycoon’s lawyer previously claimed there was no indication McAfee was suicidal before he allegedly took his own life.

McAfee repeatedly insisted in tweets and public statements that he was not planning on killing himself, asserting that he was “whacked” if that happened.

He also claimed on several occasions that he had gathered over 31 terabytes of data implicating deep state and CIA officials in criminal activity.