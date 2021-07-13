Aletho News

  2. “President Biden conveyed his unwavering support for Israel’s security and his commitment to deepening the cooperation between the two countries across all fields. The leaders discussed the many challenges facing the region, including the threat posed by Iran. The President emphasized that under his administration, Iran will never get a nuclear weapon. He also assured President Rivlin that the United States remains determined to counter Iran’s malign activity and support for terrorist proxies, which have destabilizing consequences for the region.”

    That photo of “The Most Powerful Man on Earth” should be enough to make most Americans vomit, but , the comment about the U.S. “remains determined to counter Iran’s Malign activity and support for terrorist proxies”, is complete BOLLOCKS.
    Iran has been invited into Syria as an ally by President Asaad to help defend against “Malign activity” by Financed, supplied, and armed to the teeth, American terrorist proxies”(“seven countries in five years”)

    When are the American people going to wake up to, the reality, on the ground……..? The American President, kneeling before the Israeli President is ALL the American people need to know about who control’s the “Mighty” USA.

    Comment by brianharryaustralia | July 13, 2021


